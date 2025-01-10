Hawaiian Airlines Initiates Policy to Make Travel Easier for Adventure Seekers
If your bucket list includes surfing in Hawaii or maybe you want to cycle along the volcanic trails, Hawaiin Airlines just made things a lot easier for you. Year-round golfing, nearly perfect surfing, and beautiful coastal views can all be found in the paradise of Hawaii.
The trouble for those who don't live in Hawaii is getting their favorite gear, best surf board or even preferred bicycle there. Flights have always been accessible but things were more challenging when attempting to bring your adventure gear.
Hawaiian Airlines just changed all of that for you. Starting Wednesday, January 8 the airline will now be accepting surfboards, bicycles, golf clubs and other sports equipment as standard check baggage.
According to Hawaiian Airlines website, each piece has to be properly packed in a soft or hard sided case designed specifically for the equipment. Bowling equipment must be under 50 pounds, bicycles and windsurfing equipment under 70 pounds. Several other categories of equipment will be accepting and the limitations can be found on the website.
Overweight items are still available to be checked but will require a higher fee.
To really save money, if guests book flights with the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard, the first two checked bags are free.
“Hawaiʻi is synonymous with surfing and many ocean and land-based activities that draw visitors from around the world,” said Sandra Wang, product manager at Hawaiian Airlines. “We are excited to extend this new benefit to our visitors and kamaʻāina so they can enjoy their favorite sports and hobbies while exploring Hawaiʻi and anywhere they travel in our network, including Asia, Oceania and the U.S. continent.”
Consumers can now watch the surf predictions or schedule their life-long dream golf vacation to the oasis of Hawaii with less to worry about and more money to spend on their memory-making adventures.
The optimal time for surfing in Hawaii is during the winter months of October through early March, so there is still time to grab your board, book a ticket and catch a wave!