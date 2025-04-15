Heartfelt Tributes Pour in Following Death of Surf Icon Greg Browning
The surfing community lost a great one recently—Greg Browning, a well-loved surfer and filmmaker who positively impacted the lives of many. In 2023, Browning was diagnosed with the heart-wrenching amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), widely known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, which was named after the former New York Yankees player. Lou Gehrig passed away in 1941 from ALS.
As a nervous system disease, later stages result in the severe loss of muscle control and ability. Unfortunately, there is no known cure for the illness, though treatment plans and various therapies are put into place for individuals who have received the diagnosis.
After his doctor informed him of the news, Browning was told he had roughly three to five years to live, as he told KCAL News last year.
At age 50, just weeks before his birthday, Browning passed away. However, it should be noted that this wasn't the loss of a battle—Browning continued to spread joy, live a life of passion, and partake in meaningful experiences just as he had before his diagnosis.
News quickly spread of his passing, and heartwarming tributes have been flooding in from afar, one of which came from Taylor Steele, a longtime friend of Browning's and fellow filmmaker.
"World class surfer, iconic filmmaker of the drive thru series and many other legendary films, 17 clothing founder, friend and epic father. We have been friends for 30 years and went through different life challenges, but Greg was consistently the most considerate person I've ever met." Steele wrote on Instagram. "But in his final chapter—facing ALS—he revealed a deeper power. Not just in how he endured, but in how he showed up for others, even as his body faded."
"He never made it about him. He stayed kind, curious, and deeply intentional—offering laughter, perspective, and still lifting people around him when he had every reason to fold inward," he continued. "And even now, I'm still trying to wrap my head around how much he gave."
Steele isn't the only one who stepped forward to speak on the nature of Browning. Surfers from around the world paid tribute to the fallen athlete. American professional surfer Eric Geiselman shined praise on the surfing legend, and Olympian Carissa Moore wrote an emotional message on social media describing Browning as "sunshine in human form" and Championship Tour competitor Taylor Knox also mourned the tragic loss.
As the surf world mourns this tragic loss, Browning's achievements, trailblazing efforts and shining energy will live on.