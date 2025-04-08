Helicopter Rescue Effort Finds No Signs of Fallen Sherpa Climbers
Tragedy struck Annapurna yesterday when an avalanche stormed down its icy slopes between Camp 2 and Camp 3. Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world at 26,545 feet, is located in the Himalayas of Nepal. While its name means "Goddess of the Harvests," symbolizing abundance, Annapurna's slopes are unforgiving and dangerous. The mountain's fatality-to-summit ratio of over 30% makes it among the most feared climbs in mountaineering.
These treacherous slopes apparently claimed the lives of two Nepalese climbers, Rima Sherpa and Ngima Sherpa. The elite climbers disappeared in the avalanche while working on the route between the two higher camps – 2 and 3. According to ExplorersWeb, a helicopter searched the area today but found no signs of the fallen climbers.
The avalanche hit as climbers were both above the area and below it after descending from the mountain’s summit. Other climbers, including Roman Romancini of Brazil and John Black of South Africa, retreated from their summit bids before the slide hit. They encountered the two Sherpas on their retreat. The avalanche hit moments later.
Black’s climbing partner Warren Eva continued to make it to the summit and back to the safety of Camp 3. However, he was stranded there because of the avalanche debris and the danger below. Eva and several other climbers remained in Camp 3 due to the dangers associated with the route. By today, most of the climbers managed to navigate the route down or were airlifted off the mountain via helicopter.
Black and Eva, with Pioneer Adventures, could climb all the way down to Base Camp. Pioneer’s director, Nivesh Karki, reported to ExplorersWeb that all of their climbers made it down safely as well, though via helicopter. The video below shows an earlier avalanche on Annapurna.
The massive airlift operation raises questions regarding the climber’s ability to climb an 8,000-meter peak like Annapurna. Medical emergencies take priority when mobilizing a rescue chopper, but deploying a helicopter to airlift tired or fearful climbers presents another story.
While this group of climbers manages to get back to Base Camp, the future of this climbing season on Annapurna remains nebulous. Avalanches continue to dislodge on the slopes, further marginalizing the route and presenting additional danger. Further, the weather continues to deteriorate, forcing other teams to reconsider a summit bid.
Pioneer and 8K Expeditions have planned to abort their operation on Annapurna this season. “Not everyone summits, that’s life in the mountains,” Arjun Karki of 8K Expeditions told ExplorersWeb. This year’s low snowpack on Annapurna made for extreme and treacherous conditions. Mother Nature always wins, and the mountains in the Himalayas will wait for future summit attempts.