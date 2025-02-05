Adventure On SI

Heroic Rescue Mission Saves Life of Sedona Hiker Stranded on Ledge

A hiker was recently rescued after going off-trail, stranding him on a precarious and treacherous ledge.

Yellow helicopter / Unsplash

As a group of hikers were walking along the Thunder Mountain Trail in Sedona, AZ on Feb. 2 at roughly 9 p.m., the party heard shouts for help from a man nearby.

Given the time of night, the hikers were unable to locate the man in the dark. Taking responsible action, they quickly called authorities for assistance.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office search and rescue teams and forest patrol members were called to the scene by the Sedona Police Department to begin a mountain rescue mission.

According to a social media post made by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the missing hiker was stranded on a ledge, making it dangerous to reach him.

With a challenging rescue ahead, the recue teams made strategic plans to carry out their mission. Shortly after midnight, a helicopter was made available for rescue purposes.

With the swift action and skilled team assisting in the effort, the hiker was successfully recued and did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities state that the man had been hiking on the trail since noon. As the evening approached, he attempted to reach the mountain base by going off-trail.

Considering the situation, officials remind backcountry users to stay on designated hiking trails.

In addition to the recent rescue, a separate Sedona search mission was in progress in late January.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office website, a total of eight people from two parties of hikers were lost and needed to be rescued.

Fortunately, all members were found safe and were transported back to the trailhead by 8 p.m. on Jan. 28.

"Once again the YCSO Search and Rescue teams proved how incredibly important they are to the community," as written in the statement. "YCSO sends a huge thank you to all of the volunteers who are called out in every rescue situation." Related Article

MARIA ALDRICH

