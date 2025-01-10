Heroic Rescue Saves Elk Tangled in Climbing Ropes in Colorado
Colorado Wildlife Officials rescued an seemingly lost bull elk that became ensnared in climbing ropes near the town of Lake City with the help of several climbers.
Climbers spotted the trapped elk lying at elevation with climbing ropes tangled in its antlers. The rope posed a great threat to its survival, as there was no way for the animal to free itself. The concerned climbers alerted Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), which hastily dispatched a team to the scene.
In an Outside Online article, the head of recreation in Lake City, Colo., Ben Hake, said that elk are not usually seen on that particular trail. In fact, animals are a rareity there as it is a steep hillside that ice climbers use regularly.
John Livingston, a spokesman for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department, praised the two climbers who found the elk. He said that instead of trying to free the animal, they called Parks and Wildlife. Livingston goes on to say, "You’re talking about a stressed animal with sharp hooves and antlers—I appreciate them calling the proper folks to handle this."
A mature elk male can weigh up to 700 pounds and is unpredictable when stressed. The team approached the animal with caution, prioritizing the safety of the elk and their own. Wildlife officers sedated the animal with tranquilizers to keep it calm. Once immobilized, the rescuers worked quickly to release the ropes from its antlers.
Extra care had to be taken as there was a risk that the elk could slide down the steep grade. This is when climbers stepped in to help.
The ice climbers helped the CPW officers rig a two-rope system, one under the elk's chest and one along its antlers, to lower the animal to the base of the route. When the elk was completely free of any ropes and in safe territory, the CPW officials reversed the effects of the tranquilizer. A report on AP News stated that about twelve minutes later the elk woke up and ran down the canyon.
Livingston continues, “When we reverse that tranquilizer drug, it can take several minutes for the animal to regain full use of its body. Sometimes they will stand quickly but still be woozy on their feet, or sometimes it will take them a few attempts to get fully standing,”
CPW officials expressed concerns over recent incidents involving wildlife and discarded debris left by humans. “This situation underscores the importance of properly disposing of equipment and waste when enjoying the outdoors,” a spokesperson for CPW stated.
Outdoor enthusiasts are urged to exercise greater care when journeying into natural habitats to avoid endangering the wildlife that makes Colorado’s wilderness so remarkable. Parks and Wildlife continues to educate the public about coexisting with the region's wildlife.