High-Calorie Snack Hacks to Stay Fueled on Your Adventures
Have you ever finished a hike with a rumbling stomach and shaking legs? Have you ever sped to the nearest fast food place to gorge on burgers and fries after a long day of climbing? Have you ever woken up the day after an adventure so sore you could hardly get out of bed?
All of these symptoms point to a larger problem: underfueling during your hike, climb, or whatever outdoor adventure you choose to pursue.
It can be easy to get swept up in your adventure, whether you're admiring an awe-inspiring view or plugging away at a difficult pitch of climbing. But stopping to refuel is essential to a successful day in the outdoors.
Experts say you should bring in between 200 and 300 calories per hour, or even more during a vigorous hike or climb.
It's also important to have a mix of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to fuel your body for your adventures.
Carbohydrates are essential for a quick burst of energy to get you through. Some high-calorie carbs include energy bars, dried fruit, and granola.
Peanut M&Ms are 145 calories/ounce, making them a lightweight, calorie-dense option. For a healthier option, dried mango ranges between 90 and 140 calories/ounce, depending on how much added sugar is on it.
Even chocolate chip cookies can be a good carb option for your next hike!
Protein sources help power you with long-lasting energy, and should be paired with a carbohydrate to keep you satiated. Calorie-dense protein options include nut butters, beef jerky, dried meats, and hard cheeses.
Cabot cheese keeps particularly well in the backcountry, especially their sharp cheddar varieties. Their Seriously Sharp Cheddar boasts 110/calories an ounce, and 7 grams of protein.
Beef jerky is another high-protein snack, with 1 ounce containing 9 grams of protein and roughly 110 calories. One serving of beef jerky and one serving of cheddar cheese could get you 220 calories and 16 grams of protein!
Lastly, healthy fats can help keep you satiated for the duration of your adventure. High-calorie healthy fats include trail mix, seeds, and nut butters.
Peanut butter averages 170 calories/ounce, and includes plenty of protein and healthy fats. A PB&J is a great, easy option for getting in plenty of calories and nutrients.
Mixing all three macronutrients into one snack can be tricky, but there are a few ways (like a PB&J) to ensure you're eating well-rounded, high-calorie fuel.
Trail mix is a great way to get calories in--you can add as much candy as you like, and all your favorite nuts, seeds, and granolas. One ounce of run-of-the-mill trail mix has approximately 150 calories, making it an easy snack to keep on the trail. It's also full of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.
Veggies and hummus are also great for a healthier option, though hummus is lower in calories than most other dips. Consider pairing it with a snack like cheese or candy to up your calories and keep you fueled.
Ensuring you get enough calories is important for physically demanding outings such as hiking and climbing. Mixing all three macronutrients will help keep you full and fueled for all your adventures. Plus, now you can eat all the candy you want for the sake of getting in those carbs!