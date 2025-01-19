High Winds, Massive Quake, Ends Winter Climbing in Himalayas
The Himalayan Winter Climbing Season
Climbing season in the Himalayas predominately takes place just twice per year when the Jetstream subsides above the Himalayan sky. The Himalaya, the highest mountain range in the world, stretches across Nepal, India, Bhutan, China, and Pakistan. The range frames the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks - the highest mountains in the world known as The Roof of the World. A brief calm, known as the 'weather window', or ‘climbing window’, first occurs in the spring from March to early June. A second ‘weather window’ opens during the post-monsoon season, from early September through mid-December – the fall climbing season. A third, and exreme, climbing period falls in the dead of winter - the most challenging and treacherous time of year to venture into the Himalaya.
The Winter Climbing Season began Saturday, December 21, with the solstice and the official start of the astronomical winter. This year, several teams went to the Himalayas to attempt winter ascents on Mt. Everest, Manaslu, Makalu and Annapurna. Winter Ascents of Himalayan peaks present an additional set of challenges and dangers than the more traditional climbing seasons – namely, colder than normal climbing conditions and less support. Alex Txikon, a purist winter-season climber, made the first winter ascent of Nanga Parbat with Simone Moro of Italy in 2016. Txikon also summited Manaslu in January, 2023.
Only a few climbers remain in the Himalayas, as the winter season draws to an end. Jost Kobusch completed his Mt. Everest Journey after the earthquake that jolted parts of Nepal and Tibet. Alex Txikon of Spain suffered health issues that derailed his aspirations on Annapurna, though Mattia Conte of Italy and five Sherpas from Seven Summit Treks remain on the mountain hoping for a final weather window. Also, a team remains on Makalu.
Annapurna
Annapurna (26,545 ft.). Alex Txikon discontinued his climb after suffering health problems, and there have been no recent reports on Waldemar Kowalewski of Poland. Mattia Conte of Italy and five Sherpas from Seven Summit Treks remain on the mountain -currently at Base Camp hoping for a final 'weather window'.
Mount Everest
Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) Jost Kobusch of Germany attempted a solo winter ascent of Mt. Everest this season. Kobusch recently achieved great success this winter on Mt. Everest’s difficult Lho La Route – the West Ridge – Hornbein Couloir, after working the same route the past two winter seasons. On his third attempt on this treacherous route, Kobusch broke the record for a winter ascent on Everest by climbing to 7,537m (24,728 feet), surpassing the prior record of 7,500m (24,606 feet).
Manaslu
Manaslu (26,781 ft.) Oswald Pereira of Poland joined Simone Moro and Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest person to climb the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks, on their alpine-style winter attempt on Manaslu. After completing a warm-up climb on nearby Ama Dablam the team set off on their winter attempt. However, things have not got well as Sherpa Nima Rinji encounter physical setbacks, and an adequate weather window never materialized. Angela Benavides reported in an Article for ExplorersWeb that the team has retreated from the mountain. “It’s time to call off the expedition,” says Simone Moro. “The weather wasn’t in our favor, and for the next two weeks on Manaslu, winds up to 150 kph (93 mph) make it impossible for an alpine-style summit push.”
Makalu
Makalu (27,838 ft.) Makalu, the fifth-highest mountain in the world, rises high in the Mahalangur Himalayas of Nepal, near the border with Tibet. Known for its iconic pyramid shape, Makalu presents a challenging and technically demanding ascent. Makalu remains less frequented than peaks like Everest, attracting those seeking solitude and a pure mountaineering experience – especially during a winter expedition.
Benavides reported that a team of climbers remain on Makalu fighting typical high winds. The team rallied to cache equipment and supplies at Camo 3 at 7,400m (24,278 ft.) before retreating to Camp 1. The team plans to descend to Base Camp and wait out the tough weather. Winds have reached 100 kph (63 mph) and temperatures have dropped to -40 degree C on Makalu. We will continue to track the remaining climbs on Annapurna and Makalu as the winter season nears its end for the season.