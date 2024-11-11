Hiker Identified After Losing His Life in Mount Hood National Forest
On Wednesday of last week, a man was reported missing in Oregon's Mount Hood National Forest after he failed to return home from his hike. He was scheduled to return home to his family by 5:30 p.m. Two days later, a Portland Mountain Rescue team located his body near Hidden Lake Trail.
The hiker has been identified as 33-year-old James MacDonald, a radiologist at OHSU. According to MacDonald's brother-in-law, Ben Seeley, he often went hiking alone, occasionally taking his children with him.
"They called it their adventures. Take the boys out, go on hikes, spend time with them, and they loved it," said his father-in-law, James Seeley.
Amanda, MacDonald's wife, reportedly called her father and stated, " Dad, I feel like I am having a bad dream, and I'll wake up and I won't be in this dream." James and Amanda have four young children together ages six, four, and one-year-old twins.
His family states that while he was experienced in the backcountry, it is likely that he got lost and did not have gear to protect him from the elements.
"Be careful and avoid hiking alone. I mean, there's so many unpredictable [factors] and things that you don't expect to come up, so I think, just being careful and plan ahead," said MacDonald's brother-in-law. "Prepare for the unexpected because you just never know, you never know, and here we are."
MacDonald's family created a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife and children through this difficult time.
"We are all devastated by the loss of James, but none more than Amanda and her family. With four young children to raise, including one-year-old twins, Amanda needs our help. All funds donated will go directly to Amanda to help cover her and her children's expenses, including future educational needs. Any donation, of any amount, will never be forgotten and will make a tangible impact, both emotionally and practically," wrote the GoFundMe organizer, Rocky Lynne Seeley.
As his family mourns, Ben Seeley would like to remind everyone to "just cherish relationships, life can be startling short sometimes, and things like this are just a reminder of what's important."