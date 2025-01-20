Hiking the Capital: Embracing Inauguration Day Through D.C.'s Trails
January 20, 2025, marks a big day in American culture. Not only is it Martin Luther King Day, with its historical weight on this day, but it is also Inauguration Day in Washington D.C., where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.
There's just something special about traversing the National Mall, trekking through all of the areas that created America, and seeing the buildings and monuments that lie in and around the area. It makes you feel like you're a part of something bigger in the world.
Although the area doesn't have glaciers, cliff faces, or great chasms, the historical significance of the setting gives these trails a unique setting for hikers of all skill levels. These are some fantastic trails in Washington, D.C., to fully embrace the D.C. area on Inauguration Day.
Embrace the National Mall
Start your day walking along the National Mall, the heartbeat of America's civic and cultural life. This hike spans from the U.S. Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial. The hike takes you by the Washington Monument and the breathtaking World War II Memorial. The World War II Memorial has a presence that forces you to take a moment of silence to thank all the soldiers who died defending this great country during the Second World War.
On Inauguration Day, this area is typically pretty busy, but with the cold weather moving through the area this year and festivities moving indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, the hike should be pretty quiet.
Explore Rock Creek Park
Rock Creek Park spans over 1,700 acres and hosts over 20 miles of trails that weave through forests, over rolling hills, and alongside the serene Rock Creek. Popular trails to take are the Western Ridge Trail and Valley Trail, which cater to hikers, both beginner and advanced.
The park is a unique escape in the middle of a bustling city and is home to diverse wildlife and historical landmarks like the 19th-century Pierce Mill. Rock Creek Parks is a beautiful oasis among all of the concrete and is a must-visit destination for any hiker.
Discover the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail
Head East to the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, a 20-mile pathway nuzzled up against the Anacostia River. The trail connects several parks (Kingman and Heritage Islands Park) and attractions in the area and hosts a good mix of urban scenery and beautiful nature spans.
The trail also connects landmarks of the area, including Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and Nationals Park. There's plenty of green space along this trail. Anacostia Riverwalk Trail is perfect for families, as the path is well-paved and caters to hikers of every skill level.
Reflect at the U.S. National Arboretum
Wrap your day up in reflection at the U.S. National Arboretum. This 446-acre living museum houses a wide variety of gardens and collections, making it a hidden gem for D.C. visitors. The Arboretum features two must-visit spots: the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum and the Capitol Columns.
The trails traverse through wooded areas, open fields, and vibrant seasonal blooms. Depending on which time of year you visit, each trek is unique. It's the perfect scenic walk, hosting a wide variety of botanicals. The U.S. National Arboretum is a must-see for any nature enthusiast.
While Washington D.C. is buzzing with activities and official events for the Inauguration, these trails can offer hikers an escape from the noise, coupled with beautiful natural and historical sights. Stay hydrated, dress appropriately for the January weather, and stay hydrated and nourished during your hikes.
The White House recently moved all of the festivities inside due to colder temperatures, which could make these trails quiet today. Embrace Inauguration Day by hiking these trails. Whether you are just visiting or a local, hiking the Capitol grounds on this significant day connects you to your nation's heritage in a way that only nature can do.