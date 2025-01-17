Historic Lodge in Northern BC Welcomes Backcountry Enthusiasts
The cutest puppies, pj clad kids and good cheer, make morning check in at the heli-pad for Dave Henry Lodge, a family affair. We always look forward to the return of the annual end of ski season tradition, earning turns, apres deck social time, and mountains of cheer.
Dave Henry Lodge, fits that overused description of one of a kind, as this one is that in spades. Family built in the 1960’s, and being lovingly cared for by the kids, one will greet you at the heli-pad for check in and briefing and the other will meet upon arrival at the hand built log structure on the edge of Mount Robson Provincial Park, to share all of the pertinent details of taking care of the place. In short, where to chop firewood, stove how to, water gathering 101, and most importantly propane basics so you keep the place, still standing
Traveling out from the lodge across frozen lakes, finding solace, and taking in the inspiring views of peaks in every direction, this place offers the opportunity to start small, with a bunch of low angle ski terrain options close to the lodge, it makes a great entry point for a first time ski touring experience. Please note though that it might be best to consider booking an Association of Canadian Mountain Guide (ACMG) certified guide to take you and your party here, as a great place to hone backcountry skiing skills, avalanche safety and terrain / route selection.
Why this place stands out, so many reasons, but first it is all about getting all ages outside, as each generation hands down the importance of snow play here, and secondly, affordability, as this is truly one of the most affordable backcountry lodges in British Columbia, providing an opportunity for all to experience their own backcountry skiing tradition.
Be playful. Great reminder to not let the inner kid slip away. We all need to continue to play. I know as we age this sometimes gets tougher given all that comes with growing up but even more reason to not let this slip away as play is a vital way to release stress, connect with others and to spur creativity among the many benefits.
Tradition is good. As we get busy we sometimes don’t take time to pause, and plan what we would like to do. It is vital to put adventure on your schedule and don’t cancel it. Create a tradition with friends and family and you will benefit from not only the experience, but looking forward to it each year. Sometimes just the good feelings of anticipation of a tradition can be the boost we need to make a challenging day better.
Ultimately it is all about connecting people and nature. Something we hopefully never take for granted, seeing the sunrise, listening to silence, standing tall on a ridge, sharing moments together outside, feeling humbled, and noticing those moments of awe together. That’s the magic. We always end up needing to do more of this.
Details: Historic Dave Henry Lodge offers a rustic stay in the alpine basin at the edge of Mount Robson Provincial Park.
Fly in with Valemount, British Columbia, based Yellowhead Helicopters (check out the summer opportunities with Yellowhead as they offer flight seeing and summer adventures in and around Mount Robson Provincial Park)
Gear suggestions:
A must have on spring ski touring missions is good sunglasses, the Costa Reefton Pro provided that needed protection from the intense sun.
Many enjoy Rossignol Skis for in ski resort turns, but did you know that they also make awesome ski touring sticks, Rossignol Escaper Nano Skis, provide that perfect combo, a balance of high performance and really lightweight. Don’t forget to buy the Rossignol Escaper Skins as they offer good glide but more importantly incredible traction on the up track