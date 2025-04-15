Historic Sights Along the Route of the Iconic Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon is the oldest and longest continuously-running marathon in the world. The route presents incredible history along the way. If you are participating in this year's race or coming to cheer on friends and family, make a point to observe key landmarks along the course. The route takes you through historic towns including Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, and Newton before the historic finish on Boylston Street.
Beginning in Hopkinton, MA, you’ll see the statue of the famed starter, George Brown, which is known locally as the “Starter Statue”, who began the race every year from 1905 until 1937, with the shot from his pistol. George, also was a tireless supporter of sports in the community and played the key role in the organizer of The Boston Marathon as the Athletic Director of Boston Athletic Association.
Taking in Historic Sights Along the Boston Marathon Route
At the start of the race, you will see the Ashland Clock, the first electric clock, which Henry Warren invented. You will cross the Framingham Train Station from the historic electric clock - a landmark stop on the former Boston and Albany Railroad listed on the National Historic Registry. The train station was built by the famous American architect H.H. Richardson.
From Humble Cobbler to Vice President of the United States
Don’t miss the Henry Wilson Shoe Shop in Natick. This small store is not much bigger than a shoebox. Wilson went from selling shoes to becoming Vice President of the United States in 1872 under President Ulysses S. Grant.
Striding from Natick into Wellesley, don't miss the manicured grounds of the Elm Bank Reservation - the former estate of Benjamin Pearce Chaney, the founder of a delivery company that would later become American Express. The estate and the grounds became a public park with trails and gardens and home to the Massachusetts Horticultural Society.
When runners arrive, they will run past the Johnny Kelley Statue. The statue is a tribute to the local legend who ran 61 marathons, the last of which came in 1992 when Johnny was 84. Near the race course, at 83 Beals Street, Brookline, sits the birthplace of John F. Kennedy, the iconic 35th President of the United States.
With the infamous Heartbreak Hill behind you, the final stretch awaits in Kenmore Square, on your way to the finish line at the Boston Public Library. Enjoy the 129th running of the oldest marathon in the world.