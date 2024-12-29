Historical Site in Utah Damaged by Climbing Bolts, Authorities Seek Help
Uintah County, located in northeastern Utah, is home to a protected archeological site known as the Pregnant Sheep Petroglyph Panel.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, climbing bolts that had been illegally installed were discovered on the panel.
According to AP News, a similar incident occurred in 2021 in Moab, Utah in which bolts were found on petroglyphs. While the bolts were removed, the rock remains scarred, altering the historical art.
The bolts on the panel have damaged the petroglyphs displaying human and animal figures, though the extent of damage is unknown. Not only does this impact the ability of future visitors to view the pristine panel, but it disrupts the cultural significance.
"The Vernal Field Office-Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is asking the public's assistance in identifying anyone involved in the installation of climbing bolts on the Pregnant Sheep Petroglyph Panel located between Bourdette Draw and Highway 40 near the Musket Shot Springs Overlook," the Uintah County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media.
"On November 10th, 2024, it was discovered that climbing bolts had been installed on the petroglyph panel. BLM law enforcement is asking the public to report any information they may have identifying the person(s) responsible for this incident. Information can be relayed to BLM law enforcement at (800) 722-3998 or (801) 539-4099."
As with any form of outdoor recreation, rock climbers should adhere to the Leave No Trace (LNT) principles. When placing bolts for climbing purposes, climbers must receive permission from the appropriate land managers.
"For us, as tribal people, these are our churches," Autumn Gillard, cultural resource manager of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, told KSL. "When folks go in and they vandalize panels, or they vandalize cultural sites, we correlate it to the same thing as if somebody was to go into a temple or a religious space and were to write graffiti all over it or to write their name all over it."
The search for the responsible party continues, and authorities ask the public for any leads that may further the investigation.