Hottest Camping and Hiking Items on Sale at REI Right Now
Outdoor recreation of any kind can be incredibly expensive to pursue considering the amount of gear and equipment needed. REI continues to come to the rescue with high quality gear and massive sales. Save some money by purchasing some equipment on REI's website during their current sale.
The North Face Inferno 0 Sleeping Bag
Original Price: $600.00 / Sale Price: $359.93
The North Face is undoubtedly a leading brand for mountaineering expeditions. This a down bag with shock cord attachments on the backside to help you stay on your sleeping pad as you sleep. The temperature rating is 0 degrees Fahrenheit while the comfort rating is 15 degrees.
Big Agnes Deluxe Insulated Sleeping Pad
Original Price: $179.95 / Sale Price: $107.93
Getting a good rest in the wilderness can be tricky, but this pad will make you life easier on the trail. The pad's thickness is 3.5 inches with 4.25-inch outer chambers for added comfort. This air pad has an R-Value of 4.3 and has a heat-reflective barrier to help keep your body warm.
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Original Price: $325.00 / Sale Price: $204.73
This 3-season tent is a popular choice among many backpackers. It holds two people and has two doors for easy access. When packaged, this tent weighs in at six pounds. The inside comes equipped with several mesh pockets for storing gear and has great ventilation. Above all, the setup process is user-friendly.
Patagonia Ascensionist Pack 55L
Original Price: $239.00 / Sale Price: $118.73
The Ascensionist is a great starter pack for individuals venturing into the mountains. Designed for hiking and climbing, this pack will serve you well on nearly every adventure. It is a 55L bag that weighs 2 lbs. 13.2oz. Due to the built-in attachment system, carrying your ropes will not be a hassle. Additionally, the adjustable ice axe section creates a safe and organized way to transport your tools.
Julbo Whoops REACTIV Sunglasses
Original Price: $160.00 / Sale Price: $92.73
Every great adventure is completed with a solid pair of sunglasses. Julbo is a reputable brand that has been producing eyewear for mountain athletes since 1888. Over the years, they've continued providing top-notch glasses, including Whoops REACTIV. This stylish pair has photochromic lenses and curved temples, along with 100% blockage of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays.
The North Face Trail Lite 3 Tent
Original Price: $350.00 / Sale Price: $209.73
If you need a larger lightweight tent, consider the Trail Lite 3. This is a 3-season tent that has a minimum trail weight of 5 lbs. 9.2oz. Assembly is quick and simple, making for a painless setup. There is ample interior space and peak height. A footprint is not included and will need to be purchased separately.