How and When to Visit Yosemite’s Iconic ‘Firefall’ in 2025
In late February, the 'Firefall' can be seen flowing over the edge of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. This natural phenomenon draws in visitors from all over who hope to witness the magic.
In 2025, the dates for this event run from February 8 through February 23. Due to the crowds in previous years, the park requires a reservation system for February 8-9, 15-17, and 22-23. While Horsetail Fall illuminates just a few minutes before sunset, visitors should plan to arrive several hours early. Reservations will be available next week and can be made on Recreation.gov.
While the stunning view is enough to captivate your attention, some visitors may wonder why and how this incredible event takes place.
The fall is known as an ephemeral waterfall which will only flow over El Capitan's eastern edge after significant precipitation. According to Yosemite Conservancy, the ideal month to see this phenomenon is in February when the sunset illuminates the falls, making the water appear as though it's on fire.
However, the sunset isn't enough to make this event happen. Conditions in the western sky must be clear, and the waterfall must be flowing, which it may not be if it has been unusually dry or cold. For it to flow, there has to be plenty of snowmelt.
Galen Rowell took the first known photograph of the 'Firefall' in 1973. To this day, his photograph is regarded as one of the best images of this magnificent occurrence.
To view the falls, visitors will need to hike 1.5 miles to El Capitan Picnic Area. Protect yourself from the outside environment by arriving prepared with a warm jacket, traction devices for your boots, and a source of lighting.
As with any outdoor pursuit, remember to practice the Leave No Trace Principles while you are visiting Horsetail Fall.