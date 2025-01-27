How Dogs Are Transforming Avalanche Rescue Efforts in Challenging Conditions
Dogs are known for their loyalty, intelligence, and their natural drive to work. We've seen service dogs performing life-saving tasks such as retrieving emergency medication, guiding, and locating help from another person.
For years, dogs have also been undergoing specialized training to carry their sharp skills into the backcountry as they participate in search and rescue missions.
For some canines, this involves avalanche training.
As explained by Ruffwear, dogs who work in avalanche rescue must meet specific training criteria, including basic obedience in which dogs will master several introductory commands.
Each canine will then undergo scent detection training, search techniques for avalanche terrain, snow proficiency, and handler communication.
Ultimately, the goal is to provide dogs with the skills necessary to search for and locate humans who are buried under the snow following an avalanche.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has been working with dogs for rescue purposes since 1979 and have become the face of avalanche rescue canines.
"To them, it's just a game. They have no idea about the serious nature of the work," states a member in the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort YouTube video. "We keep it very lighthearted and nothing but a game."
According to to the site, once a puppy has been selected from a litter and undergoes an aptitude test, training will begin with playing fetch, hide-and-seek, and mock live burials, slowly working the canines up to their full potential.
As stated in the video, on average, it takes two years for a dog to achieve validation for avalanche rescue.
"These dogs work in two different drives when we take them to go search. There's the hunt, which is the search part — they're hunting basically to find this person," a handler explained.
"When they find the subject that they're looking for, then they tap into the prey drive and that's what you see with the dog ragging."
Jackson Hole is not the only location that has been using dogs for avalanche rescue. Several resorts across the country have hopped on the bandwagon, including those in Lake Tahoe and Sun Valley.
As stated by VCA Animal Hospitals, dogs have over 100 million sensory receptor sites in the nasal cavity, making them ideal partners to have on rescue missions.
VCA added, "Since the job is demanding, SAR dogs often retire when they are 5-10 years old."
The life of a rescue canine is certainly challenging, yet rewarding, and most canines will form a unique bond with their handlers as they work side-by-side throughout their careers.