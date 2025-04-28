How Lenovo Innovation and AI are Revolutionizing a New Era for MotoGP
Ducato Lenovo remains one of the top teams in MotoGP, and year after year they continue to lead the factory teams in almost every metric. However, the team's success lies in its ability to pair unmatched racing machines with skilled riders, elite engineers, and Lenovo technologies to stay on the cutting edge of the future of racing.
With Lenovo, Ducati Corso found the proverbial cheat code to find success in MotoGP year after year. Their partnership isn't just branding. Lenovo allows Factory Ducati to process real-time analytics in a way never thought possible.
This symbiotic relationship allows for unprecedented advancements in strategy, safety, and performance, which continues to push the thresholds of MotoGP. Since becoming the title sponsor for Ducati in 2021, Lenovo has proven that with its technologies, Ducati is almost unbeatable.
The numbers don't lie. Since 2021, Ducati Lenovo has landed 27 Grand Prix victories, four sprint victories, the rider's championships (2022,2023), and team championships (2022,2023,2024). In 2025, Ducati remains almost perfect, winning 3 of the first four Grand Prix of the season and every sprint race to date.
Ducati's MotoGP bikes' 50 sensors generate 100 Gigabytes of telemetry data per race weekend. The engineering teams use Lenovo tech to analyze this data in real time. The sensors watch everything the bike does, from tire pressure to suspension measurements and lean angles.
Without Lenovo technologies, most of this data would be lost for the weekend. But it's not. Between the engineering team in the paddock and the virtual garage team at Ducati headquarters, all of this data can be processed and used in real time, instantly corresponding to the drivers.
With Lenovo's AI integration, the team can run simulations and virtual setups overnight, a process that used to take weeks to complete. Effectively, Ducati can do it while the paddock team sleeps. This is where the virtual garage team shines, as data helps teams win races, and there's no doubt that in 2025, Ducati Lenovo will have this formula fine-tuned.
The engineers are running AI simulations and AI-generated prediction models right up to race time, and changes and adjustments are sometimes made moments before the green light. Ducati isn't striving to react to race conditions and slight modifications in maneuverability; with Lenovo, they anticipate them.
Video footage is analyzed, and helmet and seat view systems are used to model each bike's handling and specs for the individual rider. The refined bike setups adjust to individual riding styles to reduce fatigue and maximize control. This allows the bike to become an extension of the rider rather than a mere machine they ride on.
The magic bullet for Ducati is Lenovo's ability to get them the analytic data quickly, ensuring that the track team and the Factory team riders, Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia and Marc Marquez has every tool needed to maximize every lap.
MotoGP has entered a technological renaissance that will not only make the sport faster but also safer for the riders and better for fans worldwide.
The Ducati Lenovo partnership isn't just confined to the track; the innovations and advancements the Factory team creates shape consumer motorcycles as well. AI-optimized designs inform production bikes like the Panigale V4, whose engine drew inspiration from the Desmosedici racing bike.
Lenovo technology balances raw power with durability and ease of use to produce the best bike a consumer can buy.
With the integration of Lenovo technologies, Ducati hopes to transform MotoGP, making races faster and safer. As Lenovo innovates, so will Ducati, which shapes the motorcycle market from top to bottom. Lenovo empowers Ducati to push the limits of MotoGP, revolutionizing the sport on the ground and in the virtual space.