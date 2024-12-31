How to Identify and Use 'Nature's Aspirin' When Exploring the Wilderness
Willow trees fall under the Salix genus and include over 400 species, with two of the most well-known medicinal species being the white willow (Salix alba) and the black willow (Salix nigra). All willow trees provide benefits, but some species have more to offer.
Identification
Mature white willows can reach 75 to 100 feet tall with a gray-colored bark. The leaves are generally 2 to 4.5 inches long and will have sharp teeth on each side. On the underside of the leaves, you will notice a silvery appearance while the top is a steady green.
Black willows can grow between 30 and 60 feet tall and are around 14 inches in diameter. They are primarily identified by their thin leaves, which grow to 4 to 6 inches long. Similar to white willows, they have leaves with sharp teeth on the edges. Both the underside and the top of the leaves are bright green, making a clear difference between a white and black willow.
Willows are a water indicator tree which can be incredibly helpful. If you spot a willow in the wilderness, there is likely a reliable water source nearby.
Medicinal Use
It can be tempting to search for a more burly looking tree in a survival situation, but don't underestimate the power of a willow.
In fact, willows are often referred to as "nature's aspirin." For thousands of years, people have been using willow bark as a form of painkiller for toothaches and headaches.
"Researchers believe that the chemical salicin, found in willow bark, is responsible for these effects," as written on the Mount Sinai website. "However, studies show several other components of willow bark, including plant chemicals called polyphenols and flavonoids, have antioxidant, fever-reducing, antiseptic, and immune-boosting properties."
To reap the benefits, you may chew or crush the leaves for consumption, but be warned, they can taste rather bitter. If you have time to kill, some wilderness experts have also made a delicious tea from the inner bark, where the bulk of salicin is located.
Using willows to treat a nagging headache will not be as effective as modern aspirin, but if you're looking for a more holistic form of treatment, this may be your answer.
Beyond the willow's great medicinal value, they are also a great resource for explorers looking to get crafty. Due to their flexible nature, willows are an excellent choice for woven materials, such as baskets or primitive shoes.
Willow trees may not be the first tree that comes to mind in a survival situation, but it should be one of your top picks, along with pine, birch, and oak.
As always, if you aren't confident in your ability to identify a particular tree, it is best practice to avoid using it for any purpose.