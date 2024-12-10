How To Properly Dress and Prepare for Cold Weather Runs This Winter
Cold weather running isn’t something that everyone likes to do, but there are some real health benefits to getting outside during the winter.
For some people, this is the ideal time to be outside. No longer dealing with the heat and humidity of the summer, the brisk weather is a welcome change. It is also prime time to start training for big spring races.
But, like preparing your body for the high temperatures, it takes some preparation to be ready to run in the low temperatures as well. Over at Runners World, Susan Paul has shared some tips on how you can safely run in the cold weather and how to layer up.
Layering and clothing are of the utmost importance during the winter. It isn’t unsafe to run outdoors during the winter months as long as you are properly prepared.
Given how fast your body will warm up once you get moving, you want to find the perfect balance of layering for warmth but not overheating. Your body temperature will be regulated, helping keep cold-related illnesses away.
But, make sure there is a plan for after the run. For as fast as your body heats up while doing the physical activity, it will cool down once you stop. Ideally, your run will end wherever you are staying and you can take the wet clothes off and jump into the shower immediately. If not, make sure to have a change of dry clothes ready to go.
Layering cold-weather gear is the way to go.
As you move along your run, you can remove outer layers when appropriate, such as a jacket or long-sleeve shirt. If holding onto them becomes burdensome, plan runs that will bring you back to a destination, such as a car, to drop them off before you are on your way again.
A few of the most important articles of clothing Paul suggests for bottoms are running tights and sweatpants. Tech shirts that are long-sleeved are nice to have as well. You want to make sure that your hands are covered, so mittens or gloves are a must. A windproof jacket makes the experience better as well.
Keeping your head and ears warm is important as well, so find a hat that does the job or headband. On the other end of your body, find running socks that will keep your feet warm.
Another helpful tip shared is how to calculate the actual temperature when you are running. A general rule of thumb is to add 20 degrees to the outdoor temperature if a hard workout or long run is planned for someone who warms up easily. 10-15 degrees can be added for easier paces or for people who get cold easily.
The example Paul shared was that if the thermometer is reading 40 degrees outside, it will feel more like 50-60 while doing the physical activity depending on how hard you are pushing and if layered properly.
Don’t ignore the windchill. Use “feel like” temperatures when doing the rough calculations and preparing for your run. Better safe than sorry, as being overprepared is easier to deal with than being underprepared.
If possible, plan your run so that the wind is at your back when on the return portion of your run. If you are running into the wind, it can get chilly quickly given how sweaty a person will be.
Paul also shared a quick guide on what to wear depending on the temperature, taking multiple factors into play.
Once the temperature is under 30 degrees, layering should begin. A long-sleeve shirt underneath a second long or short-sleeve shirt is recommended with gear covering all of your extremities.
It might be cumbersome to cover up so much, as breaking personal records likely won’t occur with so much clothing on. But it will keep you safe, which is the most important thing.