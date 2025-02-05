How to slay one of North America's toughest Via Ferrata's
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, British Columbia, is known for some of the most challenging ski terrain and vertical in North America. Fittingly, this is also home to one of the toughest Via Ferratas in North America, the ‘Big One!’.
What is it? Via Ferrata, Italian for ‘iron way’, is the perfect name for this alpine adventure, as you will be stepping on a series of iron steps, navigating your way up the face of a mountain with a secured line attaching yourself to a fixed cable. You travel up across suspension bridges, ladders and other features like wobbly boards and more.
Who can do it? Almost anyone. No experience needed. You will have a guide, who will share tips and pointers as you ascend the mountain route.
Why do it? It is one of the most exhilarating experiences you can do. Period. We don’t understand why more people don’t do this – it’s a pure joy and wild feeling of freedom and accomplishment. Get the sensation of being a mountaineer with the safety assurance of always being secured to the fixed wires, the best combination that results in bold adventure.
Ready for the Big One: Your climb begins with crossing one of Canada’s longest suspension bridges, as you look down onto some gnarly ski terrain below. One of Kicking Horse’s five alpine bowls is hundreds of feet below you, but focus and keep your eyes on the task at hand. The bridge wobbles and sways with the weight and movement of your group. Watch each step but don’t be afraid to look ahead for more awe. You will have more features to play around on, but one of the most challenging obstacles is the 23-foot circus tightrope wire walk. It’s tough to balance and walk a straight line on the ground, imagine doing it hundreds of feet in the air!
3 routes to choose from: But go for it all, so you don’t miss a thing. While there are the three options, Pioneer, Discovery and the ‘Big One’, the Ascension. Go with the 3 hour long, Ascension Route, so you get to experience all of the excitement, from the suspension bridge to the summit, climbing over 1500 feet!
Reach your peak: Standing at the mountain peak at an altitude of almost 8000 feet, high fives are in order. Soak in that amazing achievement, as completing the ‘Big One’ is totally rad!
Climb with confidence in this gear.
Footwear. Need a boot that provides extra support, traction and performance, then try the Scarpa Ribelle HD series.
Don’t short out on legwear. It's recommended to not wear shorts, as your legs will become one with the rock face as you climb. Wear action fit pants, like Rab Incline Pants, so you will feel comfortable and protected as you climb the face of the ‘Big One’.
Weather changes in the mountains. Take along the Rab, Vital Jacket, it’s stowable, lightweight and best of all, it provides mega protection against wind and weather.
Good grip. Try Rab Infinium Gloves, they are comfortable protection for your hands and offer excellent grip as you reach for the next rung of the Via Ferrata.