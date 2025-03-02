Adventure On SI

How to Watch the 2025 Tokyo Marathon Featuring 169 Elite Runners

The prestigious Tokyo Marathon will launch the 2025 Marathon Majors Series on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

John Waechter

Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo, Japan / T-Tadanobu

Tokyo Marathon 2025

The prestigious Tokyo Marathon will launch the 2025 Marathon Majors Series on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The 18th running of the event will feature 169 elite competitors who will join a full field of 38,000 runners. The runners will start from the Tokyo Metropolitan Building and compete the 26.2-mile course at Tokyo Station.

After winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, defending Tokyo Marathon champion, Benson Kipruto, returns to defend his win. The elite women’s runners that will vie for the win include Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede and Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru and Olympic silver medalist Brigid Kosgei. This year’s Tokyo Marathon will also feature legendary star, Paula Radcliffe, which will add certain excitement to the year’s first major marathon.

The 2025 Tokyo Marathon will stream live for free on TVer in Japan. If you are want to view the marathon outside of Japan, check out a VPN connection like NordVPN, which works quite well. If you are in the United States, check out FloTrack, which requires a subscription. In the United Kingdom, TNT will cover the event on TNT Sports 4 – for a subscription on Discovery Plus Premium.

Tokyo Marathon past winners (From The Sporting News)

Benson Kipruto and Sutume Kebede each set the men's and women's course records last year at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon. The 2020 race consisted of only elite runners, while the race was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19. Below please find the prestigious event’s most recent winners.

Tokyo Marathon Men's Champions

2024
Benson Kipruto (Kenya) -
2:02:16
2023
Deso Gelmisa (Ethiopia)
2:05:22
2022
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)
2:02:40

Tokyo Marathon Women's Champions

2024
Sutume Kebede (Ethopia)
2:15:55
2023
Rosemary Wanjiru (Kenya)
2:16:28
2022
Brigid Kosgei (Kenya)
2:16:02

Published
John Waechter
JOHN WAECHTER

John Waechter reached the summit of Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) on May 25th, 2001. With the ascent of Mt. Everest, he successfully completed climbing the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents, becoming the 58th person to conquer the Seven Summits. John continues to climb and enjoys other outdoor pursuits including road and gravel biking, running, and hiking. He covers climbing expeditions throughout the world, as well as other extreme adventures. John is the co-author of ‘Conquering The Seven Summits of Sales, published by HarperCollins. This book explores business sales practices and peak performance, while weaving in climbing metaphors and experiences. John graduated from Whitman College and received an MBA from the University of Washington. John serves on the Board of Directors at Seattle Bank, and SHWorldwide, LLC.

