How to Watch the 2025 Tokyo Marathon Featuring 169 Elite Runners
Tokyo Marathon 2025
The prestigious Tokyo Marathon will launch the 2025 Marathon Majors Series on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The 18th running of the event will feature 169 elite competitors who will join a full field of 38,000 runners. The runners will start from the Tokyo Metropolitan Building and compete the 26.2-mile course at Tokyo Station.
After winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, defending Tokyo Marathon champion, Benson Kipruto, returns to defend his win. The elite women’s runners that will vie for the win include Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede and Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru and Olympic silver medalist Brigid Kosgei. This year’s Tokyo Marathon will also feature legendary star, Paula Radcliffe, which will add certain excitement to the year’s first major marathon.
The 2025 Tokyo Marathon will stream live for free on TVer in Japan. If you are want to view the marathon outside of Japan, check out a VPN connection like NordVPN, which works quite well. If you are in the United States, check out FloTrack, which requires a subscription. In the United Kingdom, TNT will cover the event on TNT Sports 4 – for a subscription on Discovery Plus Premium.
Tokyo Marathon past winners (From The Sporting News)
Benson Kipruto and Sutume Kebede each set the men's and women's course records last year at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon. The 2020 race consisted of only elite runners, while the race was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19. Below please find the prestigious event’s most recent winners.
Tokyo Marathon Men's Champions
2024
Benson Kipruto (Kenya) -
2:02:16
2023
Deso Gelmisa (Ethiopia)
2:05:22
2022
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)
2:02:40
Tokyo Marathon Women's Champions
2024
Sutume Kebede (Ethopia)
2:15:55
2023
Rosemary Wanjiru (Kenya)
2:16:28
2022
Brigid Kosgei (Kenya)
2:16:02