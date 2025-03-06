How to Watch the Audi FIS World Cup Finals for Free in Sun Valley
With ski and snowboard events going on consistently throughout the season, it seems impossible to make it to all of them, let alone one, without burning a hole in your wallet. Fortunately, with the Audi FIS World Cup Finals being held in Sun Valley, Idaho, skiers and non-skiers alike have multiple options to watch the spectacular events for free.
The World Cup Finals, often referred to as the ‘Super Bowl of ski racing,’ is scheduled a little more than a month away on March 22 to March 27. For the first time since 1977, Sun Valley will be taking over as host for the competition. Taking place on Bald Mountain, the venue will offer free spectator viewing areas that can accommodate about 2,000 people at the base. Of course, standing room is limited with it’s first come, first served program; however, no tickets are required to watch from there.
Visit Sun Valley Director, Ray Gadd, shared some insights on how to make the most of the World Cup Finals on a budget. “You don’t have to be a skier or snowboarder to access this. It’s a great experience that you can do affordably.”
Spectators that do decide to purchase a lift ticket on any day of the event can watch the occasion from certain viewing points along the course from either the River Run or near the Warm Springs Lodge. But again, standing room is limited, so come early.
Beside the races, the town of Ketchum will be holding several different activities in celebration of the World Cup Finals including concerts at the 5850 Fest, which will feature bands like the Barenaked Ladies and Sugar Ray with free viewing options. The 5850 Fest, as well as skijoring competitions throughout the week, will make the Audi FIS World Cup Final a week you won’t want to miss.
“We have this perception of it being an affluent place that’s unattainable,” Gadd continued to say. “We are really trying to debunk that. Most of the events are free to take advantage of.”
Chosen last April as the venue for the World Cup Finals, Sun Valley has been preparing the resort for over a year to create the perfect environment for the top-tier event. The top 25 men and women participating in the events throughout the week will also strive to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.
