Human Remains of Man Discovered on Utah Hiking Trail
On Sunday, a hiker in southern Utah made a disturbing discovery.
Near the Bone Wash Trail and Elephant Arch, the hiker stumbled upon what was believed to be human remains. The hiker, whose name remains undisclosed, immediately contacted authorities.
"Officers from Washington City Police and Deputies from Washington County Sheriff's Office responded promptly to the scene and confirmed the presence of human remains in various forms of decomposition, indicating that they had been there for an extended period of time," a member of Washington City Police Department wrote in a media release.
"The remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner's office for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death," they wrote. "At this time, foul play does not appear to be a factor."
Bone Wash Trail is located in Red Cliffs Desert Reserve's Mill Creek area. According to Red Cliffs Desert Reserve website, Bone Wash is one of the more popular trails that takes hikers to the Elephant Arch trail. The Mill Creek trailhead is the primary access point.
"The deep, sandy wash leads visitors to the junction of Elephant Arch trail about 1.4 miles from the trailhead," as explained on their site. "Bone Wash, however, continues to the left through a small slot canyon and opens up into a delightful sandstone canyon with slickrock formations, arches, side canyons, and diverse wildlife and desert vegetation to observe and explore."
The identity of the deceased individual has not been released, though authorities did confirm that he was male.
An ongoing investigation is in place at this time, though his identity will remain private until further notice.
The Washington City Police Department extended their condolences to friends and family of the victim.
"We also express our sincere gratitude to the various agencies that have assisted in the investigation."