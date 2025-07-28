Huntington Beach Kicks Off World's Largest Surfing Competition in Style
Saturday marked the start of the renowned Lexus US Open of Surfing, widely recognized as the world's largest surfing competition. What better location to host the long-awaited event than Huntington Beach, Calif., which has rightfully earned the title of "Surf City USA."
This year, Huntington Beach is hosting two World Surf League (WSL) tiers — the Longboard Tour and the Challenger Series. As explained by the WSL, the Challenger Series (CS) is one of the divisions that fall under the category of shortboard surfing competitions. Athletes competing in the CS are one step closer to qualifying for the prestigious Championship Tour (CT). Ultimately, the CT is the ultimate goal for the vast majority of professional surfers. Every competition matters, as does every mistake made on the water.
The 2025 Longboard Tour features 24 men and 24 women who have earned their spots by qualifying in previous Regional Series events, per the organization. Huntington Beach marks the first stop of the Tour this season, with the second stop taking place at Bells Beach, Victoria, Australia, in September.
2025 Lexus US Open of Surfing
This long-standing event has gained traction over the years ever since its debut in 1959. However, it wasn't until 1994 that it became known as the US Open of Surfing. For years, the competition has been attracting some of the most remarkable athletes in the world.
"The US Open of Surfing is one of the most unique venues in all of professional surfing, not just on the Challenger Series," said WSL Reporter AJ McCord in a World Surf League interview. "There is a circus happening around you at any given time."
Surfer George Pittar weighed in on the topic and shared a similar take on the event: "It's pretty crazy... You have a skate ramp, a concert going on, people on the beach, and the whole setup. It's pretty sick, actually."
US Open of Surfing competitions can be live-streamed or viewed on-demand through ESPN+, the WSL app, or the WSL YouTube channel. Results will be updated regularly on the organization's website following the completion of each heat.