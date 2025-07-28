Adventure On SI

Huntington Beach Kicks Off World's Largest Surfing Competition in Style

The 2025 Lexus US Open of Surfing is now live in action. Huntington Beach is overflowing with energy, live music, and of course, athletes who are ready to battle it out on the water,

What you need to know: Lexus US Open of Surfing presented by Pacifico 2025
Saturday marked the start of the renowned Lexus US Open of Surfing, widely recognized as the world's largest surfing competition. What better location to host the long-awaited event than Huntington Beach, Calif., which has rightfully earned the title of "Surf City USA."

This year, Huntington Beach is hosting two World Surf League (WSL) tiers — the Longboard Tour and the Challenger Series. As explained by the WSL, the Challenger Series (CS) is one of the divisions that fall under the category of shortboard surfing competitions. Athletes competing in the CS are one step closer to qualifying for the prestigious Championship Tour (CT). Ultimately, the CT is the ultimate goal for the vast majority of professional surfers. Every competition matters, as does every mistake made on the water.

The 2025 Longboard Tour features 24 men and 24 women who have earned their spots by qualifying in previous Regional Series events, per the organization. Huntington Beach marks the first stop of the Tour this season, with the second stop taking place at Bells Beach, Victoria, Australia, in September.

2025 Lexus US Open of Surfing

This long-standing event has gained traction over the years ever since its debut in 1959. However, it wasn't until 1994 that it became known as the US Open of Surfing. For years, the competition has been attracting some of the most remarkable athletes in the world.

"The US Open of Surfing is one of the most unique venues in all of professional surfing, not just on the Challenger Series," said WSL Reporter AJ McCord in a World Surf League interview. "There is a circus happening around you at any given time."

Surfer George Pittar weighed in on the topic and shared a similar take on the event: "It's pretty crazy... You have a skate ramp, a concert going on, people on the beach, and the whole setup. It's pretty sick, actually."

US Open of Surfing competitions can be live-streamed or viewed on-demand through ESPN+, the WSL app, or the WSL YouTube channel. Results will be updated regularly on the organization's website following the completion of each heat.

Published
Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

