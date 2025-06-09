ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Athletes Impress in Kayak Cross Event
The first stop of the 2025 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup season, La Seu, exceeded all expectations for athletes and spectators. One of the various events featured in the World Cup includes the Kayak Cross. According to the ICF website, this discipline combines elements of all whitewater events—four athletes slide off a raised ramp and begin navigating the course in a fierce race.
Adding difficulty to the already challenging courses are various downstream and upstream buoys. Contact is allowed, disqualification is possible, and time is of the essence, all of which make the Kayak Cross one of the most exhilarating disciplines out there.
Manuel Ochoa, 26, of Spain nailed his performance on his home turf, adding to his excitement of earning gold. Ochoa was able to finish ahead of Jonny Dickson, who took silver, and Jan Rohrer with bronze.
Manuel Ochoa and Angele Hug Take Kayak Cross Gold
"I am very happy with the performance. The home crowd, I am speechless," Ochoa told the ICF. "It felt like the whole village was here. The entire race was clean; however, unfortunately, we faced some problems in the semi-finals. It was great to have the whole day paddling and racing, and so good to have the medal now."
Joining in on the celebratory moment was 24-year-old French athlete Angele Hug, who also put up an incredible fight on the water to earn the gold medal. Tereza Kneblova secured the silver medal, and Lois Leaver took home the bronze.
Following the competition, Hug spoke with the ICF and stated:
"It was so hard in the end. It's exhausting, but we're used to it now, so it's excellent. It was nice to race. I think we have the best sports—slalom and kayak cross—in the water, and it is amazing."
Events in La Seu have now concluded—athletes are now preparing for yet another World Cup, scheduled to take place in Pau, France, from June 12 to 15. From there, competitors will head to Prague, Czech Republic, for the third stop from June 26 to 29. Results from each event will be regularly updated on the official ICF website.