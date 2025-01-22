Iconic and Culturally Significant Denali Returning to Presidential Name?
Denali
Denali (21,310 ft.), located in Alaska’s Denali National Park, the highest peak in North America and a member of the iconic Seven Summits recently attracted much unwanted attention. It appears newly inaugurated President Donald Trump will restore its prior name in another name change for the venerable mountain. Denali has undergone significant changes reflecting cultural, political, and historical shifts. Its name-journey mirrors the tensions between Indigenous traditions and colonial influences. For over one thousand years Alaska Native peoples, particularly the Koyukon Athabaskans, referred to the mountain as ‘Denali’ meaning ‘The High One’ or ‘The Tall One.’
Mount McKinley
In 1896, gold prospector William Dickey renamed the mountain ‘Mount McKinley’ to honor then-presidential candidate William McKinley, who later became the 25th president of the United States. The name reflected the colonial tendency to impose non-Indigenous names on significant landmarks, as Mckinley had little connection to the state of Alaska or the mountain.
Efforts to restore the mountain’s original name began in the mid-20th century, gaining momentum as Alaskan Native organizations advocated for recognition of their cultural heritage. After decades of debate and opposition, primarily from Ohio - McKinley’s home state, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially restored the name ‘Denali’ in 2015 under Secretary Sally Jewell and President Barack Obama’s administration. The decision was widely celebrated in Alaska and among Indigenous communities as a historic acknowledgment of Indigenous identity and cultural restoration. It now appears that cultural restoration will give way to a Trump Executive Order to reverse course and re-name Denali Mount McKinley once again.
Climbing the Iconic Peak
Denali, or Mount Mckinley, represents a significant mountaineering challenge, which requires extensive climbing experience, preparation, technical skills, and a high-level of conditioning. The Alaska Range faces some of the most extreme weather in the world, with Denali representing its most prized and exposed jewel. This extreme weather, coupled with diminished oxygen at high altitude and its remote location, makes Denali one of the hardest and most dangerous climbs in the world. Denali actually ‘climbs higher’ than its actual height due to its proximity to the equator – and high altitude exacerbates all aspects of climbing.
The first verifiable ascent to Denali's, or Mount McKinley’s summit was achieved on June 7, 1913, by climbers Hudson Stuck, Harry Karstens, Walter Harper, and Robert Tatum via the South Summit. In 1951, Bradford Washburn successfully summited the West Buttress route for the first time. The West Buttress, considered the most straight-forward and safest route, attracts most mountaineers today. The ‘West Butt’ demands considerable expertise in glacier travel, crevasse navigation, and technical climbing on rock and ice.
The weather stands out on this mountain as a key variable and concern. The extreme weather results in temperatures often dropping below -40°F (-40°C), and high winds that can exceed 100 mph (160 km/h). Denali’s high altitude poses significant risks, including acute mountain sickness (AMS), high altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), and high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE). Climbers must be well-versed in recognizing and managing these potentially deadly conditions.
Significant and Beautiful
As the centerpiece of Denali National Park and Preserve, with a topographic prominence of 20,194 ft., and a topographic isolation (the distance to the nearest peak of equal or greater height) of 4,621.1 miles, Denali represents the third most prominent and isolated peak on Earth - after Mt. Everest in Asia and Aconcagua in South America. Regardless of its name, this iconic peak will remain culturally significant to the indigenous people of Alaska forever. The pending name change could prove temporary should future U.S. leaders reassess such historical significance and return the peak's name to its original spirit. Or, the grand peak will honor a United States past president. Regardless, her past, and name, will stand for glory and beauty.