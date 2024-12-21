Idaho Sled Dog Challenge Finally Back for Another Season With Sled Dog Week Addition
From January 27 to February 5, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is coming back to the West Central Mountains of Idaho. Although there is much anticipation for the event, this year being its seventh year running, several changes have been made to the course due to the Boulder and Lava wildfires that burned down a bridge this past summer.
The affected trail led to the decision of cutting the traditionally 300-mile event down to 200 miles with the loss of part of the trail required to reach the Smiths Ferry checkpoint.
Although the course of the race has changed quite a bit, the race organizers are planning an additional event called Sled Dog Week. An event that lasts from January 27 to the 31 and will feature sled dog movies at the Ponderosa Center, a bingo night at Foresters, a trivia night at Broken Horn Brewing Co.; all of which are in McCall, Idaho. Similar events will take place at New Meadows and Tamarack Resort.
Throughout the week of the actual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, multiple races and events will be taking place that competitors and spectators won't want to miss.
The 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race on January 29-30 is designed for new mushers or dog sled teams and starts a the North Shore Lodge & Resort.
February 1st brings the Meet the Mushers event being held at Hotel NoBo and the Tamarack Resort simultaneously. Here, the teams and their mushers will be available for meet and greets and poster signings.
The Ceremonial Start, as well as vet checks are scheuled on February 2. The vet and team checks for the 200 mile race will be held at the Ridley's parking lot in McCall and the 100-mile team and vet checks will be at the Activity Barn just after the Ceremonial start, which will be presented by the Brundage Mountain Resort.
The actual race day will be February 3 and is set to start at the Lake Cascade State Park Boat ramp. The 100-mile race is expected to end on February 4 at the Wye Trailhead and Campground checkpoint. The same location is where the 200-mile race is set to end on February 5.
The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, an event that gives mushers an opportunity to qualify for the Iditerod and Yukon Quest in a single season. The top qualifying mushers will be featured in the race, which is one of the most demanding competitions on the planet because of the rought terrain. If the team can conquer this, then racers will be one step closer to conquering the Iditerod, the longest and toughest dog sled race in the world.