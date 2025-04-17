Adventure On SI

Ideal Running Weather Expected for the 129th Boston Marathon

Weather forecasts for the 2025 Boston Marathon are expected to be favorable. Moderate temperatures and light winds will present great running conditions.

John Waechter

Painter Frankie Dinardi of New Hampshire based Mission Turf Services lifts the last pieces of tape at the painting of the 129th Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, April 16, 2025.
The historic Boston Marathon will run for the 129th time next Monday, April 21. The iconic marathon belongs to the prestigious group of seven World Major Marathons. The oldest continuously running marathon attracts thousands worldwide to run 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the historic finish in Boston’s Copley Square.

This year’s marathon falls on Patriots’ Day, marking the 250th anniversary of the first battles of the Revolutionary War. The Boston Athletic Association (“BAA”) reported that the race will feature participants from 118 countries and residents of every U.S. state, Washington D.C., and additional U.S. territories. The weather appears to be cooperating as the big day approaches.

Like the Olympic Games, runners must qualify to run the Boston Marathon in a prior sanctioned marathon based on times structured on age and gender. Qualified runners then must apply for entry in hopes of being selected. According to the BAA, a record 36,393 qualifying applications were received during the registration period for the 2025 race. Of those 36,406 qualifying applicants, 24,069 were accepted.

Fantastic Running Weather Expected for the 2025 Boston Marathon

For these fortunate participants, the weather forecast for this year’s Boston Marathon looks extraordinary, presenting perfect running conditions. According to projections, the marathon will begin with temperatures in the low 40s°F (around 6°C) at 9 a.m. Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the race, hovering around the mid-50s°F (approximately 13°C) when runners complete the course.

Partly cloudy skies and a light rain in the afternoon will keep the runners from overheating during the long race. Winds are expected to be light at approximately five mph, which should not negatively affect the race. With these expected conditions, the race should be fast and comfortable.

The 2024 Men’s and women’s champions, Hellen Obiri of Kenya and Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia, will defend their titles in the field. Given the favorable weather forecast, I expect the elite runners to approach record times in the 129th running of this historic event.

Published
John Waechter
John Waechter reached the summit of Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) on May 25th, 2001. With the ascent of Mt. Everest, he successfully completed climbing the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents, becoming the 58th person to conquer the Seven Summits. John continues to climb and enjoys other outdoor pursuits including road and gravel biking, running, and hiking. He covers climbing expeditions throughout the world, as well as other extreme adventures. John is the co-author of ‘Conquering The Seven Summits of Sales, published by HarperCollins. This book explores business sales practices and peak performance, while weaving in climbing metaphors and experiences. John graduated from Whitman College and received an MBA from the University of Washington. John serves on the Board of Directors at Seattle Bank, and SHWorldwide, LLC.

