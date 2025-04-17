Ideal Running Weather Expected for the 129th Boston Marathon
The historic Boston Marathon will run for the 129th time next Monday, April 21. The iconic marathon belongs to the prestigious group of seven World Major Marathons. The oldest continuously running marathon attracts thousands worldwide to run 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the historic finish in Boston’s Copley Square.
This year’s marathon falls on Patriots’ Day, marking the 250th anniversary of the first battles of the Revolutionary War. The Boston Athletic Association (“BAA”) reported that the race will feature participants from 118 countries and residents of every U.S. state, Washington D.C., and additional U.S. territories. The weather appears to be cooperating as the big day approaches.
Like the Olympic Games, runners must qualify to run the Boston Marathon in a prior sanctioned marathon based on times structured on age and gender. Qualified runners then must apply for entry in hopes of being selected. According to the BAA, a record 36,393 qualifying applications were received during the registration period for the 2025 race. Of those 36,406 qualifying applicants, 24,069 were accepted.
Fantastic Running Weather Expected for the 2025 Boston Marathon
For these fortunate participants, the weather forecast for this year’s Boston Marathon looks extraordinary, presenting perfect running conditions. According to projections, the marathon will begin with temperatures in the low 40s°F (around 6°C) at 9 a.m. Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the race, hovering around the mid-50s°F (approximately 13°C) when runners complete the course.
Partly cloudy skies and a light rain in the afternoon will keep the runners from overheating during the long race. Winds are expected to be light at approximately five mph, which should not negatively affect the race. With these expected conditions, the race should be fast and comfortable.
The 2024 Men’s and women’s champions, Hellen Obiri of Kenya and Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia, will defend their titles in the field. Given the favorable weather forecast, I expect the elite runners to approach record times in the 129th running of this historic event.