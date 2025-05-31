IFSC Speed Climbing World Cup to Make First Appearance in Denver
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has been keeping athletes busy this World Cup season. The most recent event took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, where boulder athletes turned up the heat on the wall. Taking home the victory were two dominating climbers—Mao Nakamura and returning champion Sorato Anraku.
Salt Lake City performances exceeded all expectations, and now it's time for Denver, Colorado, to do the same. This time, however, speed is the name of the game. The last Speed Climbing World Cup took place in Bali, where spectators witnessed their record—a memorable competition for the books.
While Denver is a hotspot for many adventure sports, the IFSC World Cup has yet to make its way to Colorado's capital. Marking the 142nd Speed World Cup in history, the city will be booming with energy.
IFSC World Cup Climbing Makes First Appearance in Denver
Denver's competition will be the third Speed World Cup of the season. The first event was held in Wujiang, and the second took place in Bali. Unsurprisingly, Watson took home gold for the men in Bali while Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland clinched the victory for the women.
The upcoming events kick off on May 31 with speed qualifications, later followed by the finals on June 1. Several returning veterans will be competing in hopes of defending their titles. According to the IFSC, there are also quite a few new faces who are registered to make their debut, including the following six Americans:
Madi Walsh
Natalie Gates
Emiko Takeuchi
Taede Mai
Zaden Rogers
Logan Schlecht
As reported by the IFSC on social media, Denver will be the last World Cup stop in the Americas for the season. Once events conclude, athletes will then head to Europe for their next competition.
In total, 82 elite athletes are competing in Denver's World Cup over the weekend, all of whom are hoping to reach the podium. To follow along with the gripping events, visit the site where the competition will be live-streamed and available for on-demand viewing. Additionally, all results will be uploaded to the IFSC website as the competition progresses.