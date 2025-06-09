Adventure On SI

IFSC Women's Boulder Finals Cancelled - Semifinals to Determine Champion

The Boulder World Cup finals for the women have been cancelled. As a result, the semifinals will determine who gets crowned the champion.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 10, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Oriane Bertone (FRA) in the women's boulder and lead competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Oriane Bertone (FRA) in the women's boulder and lead competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-Imagn Images / Andrew P. Scott-Imagn Images

After the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup was hit with yet another round of unfavorable weather, the women's boulder finals in Prague have been cancelled. Initially, organizers attempted to delay the competition, but the weather was uncompromising. Subsequently, the final rankings for the women were decided upon by the semifinal results.

As relayed by the IFSC on their social media story, "We regret to inform you that the women's Boulder final in Prague has been cancelled due to safety concerns." According to the organization, strong winds were the determining factor that could have placed athletes and spectators in a dangerous situation.

Oriane Bertone's Spectacular Semifinal Results Lead Her to Gold

French climber Oriane Bertone has come incredibly close to reaching gold in the Boulder World Cup events this season. Securing silver in Keqiao, followed by silver in Curitiba, Bertone has been unable to claim victory yet this season. However, fortunately for the 20-year-old promising athlete, her semifinal results in Prague were more than enough to secure the top spot.

Although she wasn't able to compete in the finals, she landed an 84.8 in the semifinals, far ahead of Agathe Calliet of France who earned a 69.7 for silver and Melody Sekikawa of Japan who landed a tight 69.5 for bronze. Bertone was full of smiles and radiated positive energy as she stood atop the podium alongside her opponents.

In 2023, Bertone won her first World Cup gold medal in Prague, making her victory all the more special. While events didn't go according to plan, the athletes were undoubtedly able to shine on the wall, even with their time cut short.

Prague's competition has become inevitably memorable, but the World Cup series isn't over yet. Athletes will have another shot at reaching the podium in Bern, the capital of Switzerland, from June 13 - 15. Following the stop in Bern, climbers will need to quickly regroup before heading to Innsbruck, Austria, later in June for another World Cup event.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News