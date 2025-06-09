IFSC Women's Boulder Finals Cancelled - Semifinals to Determine Champion
After the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup was hit with yet another round of unfavorable weather, the women's boulder finals in Prague have been cancelled. Initially, organizers attempted to delay the competition, but the weather was uncompromising. Subsequently, the final rankings for the women were decided upon by the semifinal results.
As relayed by the IFSC on their social media story, "We regret to inform you that the women's Boulder final in Prague has been cancelled due to safety concerns." According to the organization, strong winds were the determining factor that could have placed athletes and spectators in a dangerous situation.
Oriane Bertone's Spectacular Semifinal Results Lead Her to Gold
French climber Oriane Bertone has come incredibly close to reaching gold in the Boulder World Cup events this season. Securing silver in Keqiao, followed by silver in Curitiba, Bertone has been unable to claim victory yet this season. However, fortunately for the 20-year-old promising athlete, her semifinal results in Prague were more than enough to secure the top spot.
Although she wasn't able to compete in the finals, she landed an 84.8 in the semifinals, far ahead of Agathe Calliet of France who earned a 69.7 for silver and Melody Sekikawa of Japan who landed a tight 69.5 for bronze. Bertone was full of smiles and radiated positive energy as she stood atop the podium alongside her opponents.
In 2023, Bertone won her first World Cup gold medal in Prague, making her victory all the more special. While events didn't go according to plan, the athletes were undoubtedly able to shine on the wall, even with their time cut short.
Prague's competition has become inevitably memorable, but the World Cup series isn't over yet. Athletes will have another shot at reaching the podium in Bern, the capital of Switzerland, from June 13 - 15. Following the stop in Bern, climbers will need to quickly regroup before heading to Innsbruck, Austria, later in June for another World Cup event.