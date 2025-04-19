IFSC World Cup Athletes Impress with Boulder Qualification Scores
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup in Keqiao, China, is off to a remarkable start. This event marks the 404th Climbing World Cup and the 154th Boulder World Cup, as reported by the IFSC. One hundred thirty-two athletes registered for the competition, representing 29 countries and territories.
With a whopping 125 points per climber being on the table and up for grabs, competitors did not hold back as they chased after perfection on the wall. Nobody has received a perfect score yet, but that doesn't mean they won't later in the competition. The qualification round saw several spectacular performances, but particularly in the men's category, many of whom came incredibly close to earning a perfect 125.
Competing at the top of his game was Japanese climber Anraku Sorato, who managed to secure a score of 124.9. Having made podium appearances in prior years with a well-earned silver medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics (lead and boulder), it's no surprise that Sorato has once again landed on top. Coming up just short of a perfect score is frustrating, but the event is still young, and there is plenty of time left for Sorato to get a taste of perfection.
IFSC World Cup Athletes Crush Boulder Qualification Event
Following closely behind Sorato was South Korean Lee Dohyun, with a total of 124.8 points, and Akhtar Dayan, with 124.7. Considering how close the men came to earning 125 points, it's likely that someone will eventually nail down perfection.
If this is just the start of the competition, spectators are in for a nail-biting weekend. It's clear that the athletes are ready to tackle each boulder problem in hopes of clinching the final victory.
A full list of results for both men and women can be found on the official IFSC website.