Important Emergency Survival Gear Your Must Have in Your Winter Hiking Bag
Winter weather can turn bad quickly, so being prepared for the worst is essential for your safety and survival when on a winter hike.
No matter your group size—whether you hike alone or with company—emergency preparedness can help save lives.
Winter is one of the most beautiful seasons to hike, but also the deadliest. Having these pieces of survival gear can help keep you safe to play in the snow all season long.
What Survival Gear Should You Bring Winter Hiking?
What gear you bring largely depends on a few key factors: temperature, distance, and altitude.
Lower temperatures require more gear, naturally. Winter hiking in Florida may just include one or two layers of insulation, whereas winter hiking in Maine might include a hat, gloves, puffy coat, snowpants, etc.
The length of your hike also impacts what gear you need. Going out for a stroll at the local park? You probably don't need three days' worth of food. But if you're going out for a 14-mile trek through the mountains, it's important to bring plenty of gear to last you through a potential overnight stay.
Altitude largely determines snow depth and temperature, which can impact your gear choices. Snowshoes are hugely helpful for winter travel, but other traction devices (such as crampons) may also be necessary.
Higher altitude also means colder temperatures, which means more layers are needed to stay warm.
Winter Survival Gear To Bring Hiking
Emergency Bivy. An emergency bivy is a lightweight, life-saving piece of gear. Emergency bivvies are fairly cheap and work to retain your body heat if you find yourself in an expected survival situation. They're not warm and fuzzy, but they will help keep you from freezing to death.
Sleeping Bag. If a bivy isn't an option, an insulated sleeping bag will do the trick. Your sleeping bag should insulate up to 20 degrees lower than the typical 'low' temperature in your hiking area. For example, if the lows are typically 0-5 degrees in your area, your sleeping bag should insulate down to -20 degrees. This will ensure your safety in the event of unusually cold temperatures.
Camp Stove. A camp stove is an integral piece of survival gear. It can be used to quickly make a delicious warm meal, melt snow for drinking water, or simply warm you.
Fire Starter. A few cotton balls soaked in Vaseline are all you need for a high-quality fire starter. Campfires can be used to not only as a way to warm yourself, but as a way to signal your location to rescuers if needed.
Navigation/Communication Devices (Besides a Cell Phone!). Cell phones are great, but they're unreliable in the wilderness. Batteries drain especially fast in the cold, leaving you mapless, lightless, and without a way to contact others. Consider bringing printed maps and a satellite phone to stay in touch and contact emergency services if needed.
Extra Layers. Bringing extra layers should be a given, but you'd be surprised how many people forget spare gloves and socks. A puffy jacket, spare socks, spare gloves, an extra hat, and extra thermals should all be in your survival kit should the worst happen.
Extra High-Calorie Food. Winter hiking can burn twice as many calories as summer hiking, as your body fights to stay warm. Bringing plenty of high-calorie foods can give you the energy you need to stick out a survival situation. Plan for at least an extra day of hiking when packing your ration bag.
Traction Devices and Repair Kit. Having more than one traction device is key to not getting stranded should yours fail. Bringing a pair of snowshoes and a pair of microspikes means that if one option breaks, you can utilize the other. Consider bringing a small repair kit, or even simply a pair of pliers, to fix broken gear if possible.