In Wake of California Fires Runyon Canyon Remains Closed Due to Sunset Damage
Hikers in the Los Angeles area must seek alternative routes as Runyon Canyon remains closed due to damage caused by the Sunset Fire. The fire began last week and torched over 100 acres of well-liked hiking areas, leaving the trails and infrastructure desperate for repairs and time to heal.
Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks stated that while crews work diligently to restore the area and assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire, safety concerns were the primary reason for Runyon Canyon remaining closed.
A spokesperson for Recreation and Parks explained, "The fire compromised the integrity of several trails, making them hazardous for public use." The remediation efforts are expected to take several weeks.
The Sunset Fire, reportedly started by fireworks, serves as a blunt reminder of the dangers of careless actions in high-risk fire and dry areas. The Los Angeles Fire Department investigators continue to work towards determining the cause of the blaze. City Officials urge citizens to report any suspicious behaviors and to remain vigilant during the remainder of the dry season.
Although Runyon Canyon is closed, other nearby trails remain open for active hikers. Griffith Park, located a few miles away from Runyon Canyon, hosts multiple hiking options, including the Griffith Observatory Trail. If ocean views are more your style, then Temescal Canyon Loop in the Pacific Palisades is a beautiful alternative trail.
City officials ask that hikers respect the closure signs and avoid venturing into potentially unsafe areas affected by the fire. This ensures the safe of not only the hiker, but the habitat as well, and helps expedite the remediation process of the Canyon.
The Los Angeles Parks Department urged hikers to be mindful of the air quality index before setting out onto the trail. Griffith Park reopened Thursday morning, a little over a week after the Sunset Fire ravaged the area.
The Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area is also open, located at 4100 South La Cienega Boulevard from 6 a.m. to sunset each day. The park hosts a variety of paths for hikers to trek, including Burke Roche Trail and the Rim Trail.
Several other Los Angeles Parks remain closed as well, due to ongoing wildfires, including:
- Crestwood Hills Park
- O’Melveny Park
- Palisades Park and Recreation Center
- Rustic Canyon
- Stetson Ranch Equestrian Park
- Wattles Garden Park
The LA County Department of Public Health issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory. Everyone should take precautions, including high-risk individuals with pre-existing health conditions, older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with heart or lung conditions.
Concerned individuals should remain indoors when possible and wear a well-fitted N95 or P100 mask when outdoors.