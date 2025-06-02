Indonesian Climber Defeats World Record Holder Sam Watson in World Cup
After unfavorable weather conditions prematurely ended the InternationalFederation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Speed World Cup in Denver, Colorado, over the weekend, results were determined unusually. Rather than continuing with the finals, the organization opted to determine the winners based on the "eight winners from the Round of 16 placed on their best time from the event," according to the IFSC.
While the competition didn't go according to plan, the show must go on—two athletes were crowned champions and can now add a gold medal to their list of achievements. Regardless of how the event ended, podiums were determined, and medals were awarded.
Kiromal Katibin of Indonesia landed a 4.83 in the qualification round, which was ultimately good enough for first place. American climber Zach Hammer took the silver medal—his first career medal from a World Cup event. World record holder Sam Watson took the bronze medal, which was a surprise and disappointment for the former champion.
Climber Kiromal Katibin Wins Gold Medal at IFSC World Cup in Denver
"I feel good, this is only my second World Cup gold, so I am happy," Katibin told the IFSC. "I want to say thank you to my coaches, my brother, my parents, and everyone in Indonesia for the support."
At the previous Speed World Cup in Bali, Watson broke his record yet again with a time of 4.64 seconds, which secured him the gold medal. Unfortunately for Watson, his qualification performance in Denver just wasn't strong enough to defend his title.
Speed climbers have until July 5 to prepare for their next competition which is scheduled to take place in Krakow, Poland. The next IFSC World Cup event will feature boulder athletes in Prague, Czech Republic, from June 6-8, while lead climbers will not compete until June 25 in Innsbruck, Austria.
The organization plans to continue streaming each World Cup event on their official YouTube channel for live or on-demand viewing, and results will be regularly updated on the IFSC results page.