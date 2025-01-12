Insights from the Life of the Legendary 'Captain of Adventure'
Few outdoor athletes are as multi-talented as Red Bull athlete, Will Gadd, if you don’t know him for his crazy feats in climbing and record setting paragliding routes, you should dig in, as he is worth listening to, for sage life advice.
Adventure on SI: When and where did you start skiing & climbing -- what do you reflect on from those early days that make this sport special?
Will: I was backcountry skiing with my parents literally as soon as I could slide on my own two feet. We would go up various trails in the mountains near Calgary, sometimes well above treeline as a little kid, and I remember the space and terrain so vividly. I also remember doing a longer tour on the primitive leather boots and cable bindings we had and just loving how much ground we could cover in a day compared to what would be possible in summer. One of my best days in a recent winter came when I snuck out of a conference I was speaking at in Snowbird, Utah to go out for a trip in the closed canyon by myself. I stuck to very low consequence terrain, but it was that same freedom and joy I felt as a kid. Ice climbing came later, but the basic winter skills I learned skiing the Wapta and other ski traverses when I was a young teenager really helped there too!
Adventure on SI: What is your why for sport *(ski, paragliding and climbing), and what is most impactful that each has provided you in your life?
Will: Skiing taught me to be really comfortable in winter mountain conditions, and to be flexible about the day’s goals. Ski the day, not our ideas about the day. Paragliding is a lot like skiing in that you have to really see the terrain and how the sun hits it, what’s under the surface, and why. Thermaling is basically an extreme version of understanding spatial variability in the snowpack, and I’ve had some neat discussions with the Canadian Avalanche Association (CAA) folks about that. Ice climbing is kind of the opposite; slower, more static, considered and thoughtful, but with a taste of ultra-violence while smashing beautiful crystals. Understanding how snow works is critical for ice climbers; more ice climbers die in avalanches than while ice climbing. But I also love kayaking and spend a lot of time chasing run-offs in Canada, Colorado and California. I’m kind of a “phase athlete,” chasing water, clouds (water), frozen water in the form of ice and ice crystals, whatever works, I just love being out in the mountains. Not sure where rock climbing fits in there but I love that too!
Adventure on SI: If you could share a couple of things that stand out as helping you navigate roadblocks, challenges in life - both personal and sport (could be the same)
Will: You’ll only ever be really good at something that deeply interests you. Passions come and go, but interests tend to be more enduring, and build up in layers that take you higher. I’m passionate about Mexican food, but I have a deep and life-long interest in understanding the mountains. So follow interests obsessively and with no attempt to balance anything, the best things in life are wildly unbalanced. And when it doesn’t work, be brutally honest about why. It’s never bad luck, it’s you, figure your [expletive] out, fix it, get up, and kick [expletive]!
Adventure on SI: What are you doing today that matters and any suggestions for giving back to the community?
Will: I’m writing a book about surviving and succeeding in high-hazard environments. I’ve been doing some really interesting work in the corporate world with risk managers at very good groups, and I’m hoping to meld how we in the outdoor world look at our high-hazard environments with some of the cool stuff I’ve learned in the corporate/medical/industrial/military worlds. We’re all taking risks to reach cool goals, how can we do better? I think we in the outdoor world are often completely deluded about the level of risk we take (driving to the mountains is NOT the most dangerous part of the day by a long shot for example), and in the business world they often won’t take enough risk... I want to help both groups survive and succeed. Also a lot of teaching (I’m an alpine guide and do events at festivals etc) and writing about how to get into mountain sports, especially suited to the relative newcomers to the mountains. I think it’s important to give others time in the same way my community taught a fully ADHD kid how to operate in the mountains. As for what others can do, be kind to people you meet, kind to those who have accidents (this is another area our mountain world needs to do better as we can learn so much from others), and kind to the beginners. We are all novices in a relative sense, helping each other.
Adventure on SI: Please also share thoughts on any other subjects you like?
Will: We tend to become where we live with time, so if you want to be a mountain person ya gotta move to the mountains, or very close to them.