Insights on Skiing and Life from Elite Big Air Skier Julian Carr
Julian Carr owns big air skiing. He is a two-time world record holder in cliff drops on skis. He hit a 210-foot front flip and a 140-footer during the 2006 US Freeskiing Nationals Competition. Julian was recently in British Columbia enjoying shredding pow in the trees with a group of athletes in the Valhalla Range. Adventure On SI caught up with Julian Carr to learn more about this X Games Gold Medal and the Sick Bird Award from the Freeskiing World Tour.
Adventure On SI: You started skiing early in life. What do you recall from those early days that made skiing special?
Julian: “I started skiing in middle school. I tried snowboarding in 5th grade before skiing. I took a pretty good tumble on the first run, injured my knee, and had to get a toboggan ride down. My mom talked me into skiing in 8th grade. I was instantly hooked. I was constantly playing sports my entire childhood. Pretty quickly, I realised skiing was without a doubt the most fun, most athletic sport on the planet."
" The arena where skiing takes place is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Just looking at photos of these locations is awe-inspiring. On top of all that, you're typically with good friends. Combining all three is a pretty special way to build your lifestyle - the most fun sport on the planet, in the most beautiful natural places, with your favorite people.”
Adventure On SI: What is your 'why' for participating in mountain sports, and what impact have these sports had in your life?
Julian: “The mystery of adventure. Skiing is truly an adventure each day. If you look at a mountainside during the summer, it takes the entire day, for the most part, to make any significant journey through the mountains in any capacity. Add skiing into the equation, you can cover so much terrain out in very wild mountains - it's truly an adventure every time you go skiing. And it's always mysterious, from the weather, the conditions, the people around you, your progression as a skier, etc.”
Adventure On SI: Could you share some things that stand out that helped you navigate roadblocks and challenges in life, both personal and in sport?
Julian: “Great question. I've always made the habit of putting everything I have to surmount obstacles. Create resources out of thin air, look at perspectives other than your own, be humble, leverage your knowledge and network to educate yourself to propel yourself past your roadblock.”
Adventure On SI: What are you doing today that matters? Do you have any suggestions /ideas for giving back to the community?
Julian: “Spending much time in the high alpine environment in the winter can be very intense. Once summer comes around, being in those same high alpine areas can still be extreme but with much less inherent danger. I founded the Cirque Series Mountain Races in 2015 with the vision of a world-class summer event series that challenges the best athletes on the planet. It is also approachable for beginner types who don't spend much time or have never been in the high alpine."
"Seeing so many people enjoy themselves with the races is very special for me. I feel like it's been a project of giving back to the outdoor community. "Community" is an overused term, but that's exactly what we've built at Cirque Series. All walks of life attend the races, making it a very rich experience for me and the runners.”
Adventure On SI: Please also share thoughts on how regular people can make positive change?
Julian: “So few people throughout the history of mankind have contributed to how we all live our lives; it's kind of crazy to think about. We're talking just a few thousand great thinkers, innovators, scientists, etc, who have shaped the constructs of a modern life. We all benefit, better or worse, from these breakthroughs."
"I like to approach life with a curiosity that has no boundaries; I like to fundamentally educate myself with all the big topics facing humanity so that I may comprehend these issues and contribute to the conversation if possible. Life is complicated, skiing is fun, and we're lucky that we're skiers. A cornerstone of our soul is enriched from being skiers, yet we're all a complicated part of humanity, too. I tend to be an optimist, but not blindly optimistic.”
More about Julian Carr: Widely recognized for the biggest airs in skiing, Julian Carr has been featured in eight Warren Miller films, developing a reputation not only for big airs but for all-around skiing. Most recently, Julian received the 2021 George Mallory Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also received the 'Photo of the Year' award from Powder Magazine, won the prestigious Sickbird Award on the Freeskiing World Tour, won the X-Games GOLD medal, placed 3rd in the esteemed Powder Magazine Reader Poll, and holds two world records in cliff height.
Julian serves as an ambassador for Protect Our Winters (POW) and a board member of Conservation Lands Foundation. He's the founder of Discrete Clothing, Dojamat, and Blake Broncos. Most recently, Julian founded a mountain running series, the Cirque Series, which is in its seventh season; he is the active Race Director.