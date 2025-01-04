Inspiring 'A Leap of Faith' Documentary Features Adventurous Skydivers Over Sixty
For many, getting older is associated with living a sedentary lifestyle with a lack of independence, but it doesn't always have to be that way. If you don't believe us, check out the seniors who are actively involved in the Skydivers Over Sixty (SOS) organization.
This remarkable group of skydivers are all over sixty years of age, with some even over 90-years-old.
The SOS organization falls under Parachutists Over Phorty Society (POPS) and includes over 2,200 members.
The 'Skydiving Over Sixty: A Leap of Faith' documentary follows 110 senior skydivers as they set out to break a new, and astonishing, world record of the largest free fall skydiving formation of people over 60-years-old.
The crew can proudly say that they've set the record for 95 skydivers completing a sequential formation in 2023, beating their previous record of 57.
Filmmaker Bob Compton, a skydiver and United States Parachute Association (USPA) member himself, was inspired to work on this documentary with such an impressive group of skydivers.
"He thought it would be great for people to see what we do. SOS is a great group of people," skydiver Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld told a news source. Many of them would not have found each other anywhere else if it wasn't for their passion for flying."
"They just have one shared passion: the dream of flight. That's what connects everybody. We are all little kids who dreamed of flying. Skydivers are the ones who had the courage to see it through because the passion was so strong," he stated.
The 55-minute film is an opportunity for all to remember that our love for adventure doesn't fade away as we age. Whether we are 18 or 80, a new adventure is right around the corner.
"The pure joy of skydiving is that, whatever our age, when we go out the door and hit the air... we're all 18 again," Compton wrote on the SOS website.
A trailer for the film can be found on HearingLife, where you can also sign up to watch the documentary.