Iowa State Student Balances Academic Life with Competitive Skydiving

Join skydiver and Ph.D. student Ahmad Siddique as he weighs in on his journey to becoming a competitive skydiver while balancing grueling coursework.

Maria Aldrich

Ahmad Siddique skydiving
Ahmad Siddique skydiving / Photographer: Fusheng (Ivy) Yang

As a Ph.D. student studying aerospace engineering at Iowa State University (ISU), Ahmad Siddique diligently pursues his demanding studies. Outside of academics, he has another boundless passion involving thrill and adventure—skydiving. After experiencing his first tandem skydive alongside his brother, Siddique became fascinated with the sport and boldly began training in hopes of earning his skydiving license.

"What got me hooked on the goal of getting a skydiving license and getting into skydiving was watching YouTube videos and documentaries. There were people I grew up watching while living in other countries, probably because of my travels."

After stumbling upon videos of skydiving icons, some of whom included Gary Connery and Ludovic Woerth, Siddique immediately knew he wanted to pursue the sport. Since getting his first taste of skydiving, he has performed dozens of jumps and participated in collegiate competitions. Now serving as the president of the ISU Skydiving Club, he continues to put in countless hours toward his career in adventure sports.

Competitive Skydiver Balances Passion for Sport and Academics

Siddique, following in the footsteps of those he admires, has continued his skydiving journey and focuses on achieving substantial goals in the future. These goals require immense training and consistency.

"For the belly formation, we train in the wind tunnel where we define our body control formations," he explained. "For the canopy formation, we jump out of airplanes—there's no other way to do it. I recently tried the canopy formation last year for the first time with very good friends of mine. There are some really experienced coaches there [the dropzone]. That was a great experience."

As a member of the ISU Skydiving Club, Siddique has had the opportunity to train and compete against fellow students. When preparing for the collegiate nationals, he trains in the wind tunnel with real jumps, followed by the competition. While he admits balancing his studies with competitive skydiving is difficult, he remains up for the challenge.

A man wearing a bright colorful shirt standing in front of a blue and white wall at a USPA skydiving collegiate competition.
Ahmad Siddique - USPA National Skydiving Championships / Ahmad Siddique

"After graduation, I would love to keep progressing in the sport and eventually train to become a wingsuit pilot—that's why I got into the sport in the first place. I wanted to fly a wingsuit," said Siddique. "To do that, you need at least 200 skydives, so I'm waiting for that number to arrive."

As he approaches that magic number, he looks to the future and his hopes for both his degree and skydiving license. "Beyond my graduation and into my career, if life gives me an opportunity, I could work to improve the design of the parachute, enhance the safety mechanisms, or improve the canopy piloting techniques."

Siddique's journey has been impressive. To learn more about the United States Parachute Association (USPA) and skydiving competitions, visit the official USPA website.

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

