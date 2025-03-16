IRONMAN Pro Series 2025 Gearing Up to Begin in Geelong, Australia
The 2025 IRONMAN Pro Series Set to Begin
GEELONG, Australia — The season opener for the 2025 IRONMAN Pro Series is set for Sunday, March 23, and the excitement is ramping up. In less than a week, 60 professional triathletes will take their ready positions in the beautiful bayside city of Geelong, Australia for the IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong triathlon, the first race of the 2025 season. The points and cash awards are significant - 2,500 series points and $50,000 USD worth of prize money.
Season Opener - Geelong, Australia
The city of Geelong, located in the state of Victoria, makes the ideal starting venue as the triathletes will be able to ease into the intensity of the season with the easygoing race vibe and the tranquil views throughout the course. The typically mild conditions and the roaring crowd support will set the tone and expectations for the other venues and events throughout the 2025 IRONMAN Pro Series season.
The IRONMAN, a type of triathlon that incorporates 140.6 miles worth of running, biking and swimming, was first implemented in Hawaii in 1978 by Americans Judy and John Collins. Since then, it has become one of the biggest phenomenas in the athletic world, attracting endurance athletes from around the world.
Since inception the Ironman was held annually, but in 2024 the IRONMAN Pro Series was introduced for the first time, creating a 9-month schedule filled with IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events. The series rewarded top professional triathletes with points and prize money as they competed toward the championship title.
After the success of last year’s inaugural IRONMAN Pro Series, the 2025 season is sure sustain the energizing momentum of the races going even stronger. The events showcase the world’s top triathletes as they bike, swim and run and compete for the title of IRONMAN Pro Series champion and the $1.7 million USD in prize money.
Elite Field in Australia
Returning for another shot at glory, the 2024 men’s champion, Sam Osborne (NZL) will be lining up against Olympian contestants and the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion, Jelle Greens (BEL). Grace Thek (AUS) and Hannah Berry (NZL), two previous women’s champions in Geelong, will once again be gauging their ability against a slew of other professional athletes from the Oceania region.
Making his IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon debut is two-time Olympian Matt Hauser from Australia. Hauser fought his way to seventh place in the men’s individual triathlon in Paris last year. Hauser became the highest placed Australian contestant in the Olympic event since Athens 2004. He will be joined by fellow Olympians Jake Birtwhistle and Aaron Royle - both from Australia.
The Series will span the course of 18 events with 17 different race locations across the globe. A combination of 6 IRONMAN (a total of 140.6 miles) and 8 IRONMAN 70.3 (half the distance of the IRONMAN) as well as the IRONMAN World Championship races and IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon will make up the full season’s agenda.
The race in Geelong will be broadcast live across several different platforms for free: Outside TV for US and Canada viewers, DAZN, iQIYI, YouTube, and proseries.ironman.com are a few of the services that will be streaming.