Italian Skier Dominates Women's Giant Slalom at FIS World Cup in Sweden

Elite Italian alpine skier, Fedrica Brignone, exhibited more brilliance in securing the women's giant slalom win at the FIS World Cup stop in Sweden.

Maria Aldrich

Dec 15, 2024; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Federica Brignone of Italy in the women's super G race for the 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Birds of Prey. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
The Audi FIS Ski World Cup - Are, Sweden

While more World Cup racing success by Italian alpine skier Federica Brignone shouldn't come as a surprise, her victory in the giant slalom (GS) was nothing short of spectacular at the recent Audi FIS Ski World Cup held in Are, Sweden. The Italian superstar dazzled again in her dominant victory, proving she currently resides in a league of her own.

The 34-year-old old skiing icon made Italy proud after she secured first place with a time of 1:52.67. In her first run, she hit a solid 56:53 and then turned in a lightening-fast time of 56:14 in her second run. Finishing in second place was New Zealand skier Alice Robinson (+1.36) and Albania's Lara Colturi rounded out the podium in third place (+1.43). The three athletes were all smiles following the event as they donned the winners podium.

Brignone has truly been a force to be reckoned with on the circuit this World Cup season. And she felt right at home on Are GS course. "I really like Are, it is one of my favorite GS on the tour," she told the FIS. "I love this snow. It was a bit slippery. I thought I was not pushing enough and I was really trying to push until the end and then I had that mistake and I said, 'Oh no, this is over.' So, I tried really hard to push and it was an amazing day again."

According to the FIS, Brignone now has a total of 36 World Cup wins under her belt and she's still on the move. With Alice Robisnon continuing to lead the women's GS standings with a total of 520 points, Brignone sits not too far behind the leader at 500 points.

Behind the two GS leaders sits Sweden's Sara Hector in third place (387 points), Albania's Lara Colturi is currently in fourth place (334 points), and Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund occupies the fifth spot (331 place). The next, and final, opportunity for the women to shake up the standings will arrive on March 25 in Sun Valley, Idaho when the athlete's will go head-to-head in the World Cup Finals.

2025 Audi FIS World Cup Finals

For the first time in eight years, the World Cup Finals will be held on American soil in historic Sun Valley, Idaho. The iconic resort will host the Audi Ski World Cup Finals for all four alpine disciplines—Downhill, Super-G, Giant Slalom, and Slalom— for both men and women on March 22-27, 2025. The top 25 skiers in each of the disciplines will compete for the final titles.

Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

