Items Every Skier Should Have on Their Christmas and Holiday Wish List This Year
With the holidays right around the corner, everyone has different items on their wish lists for gifts to receive. If you have an adventurer in your life who enjoys hitting the slopes and skiing, these items would be the perfect ones to purchase.
The most important thing for anyone hitting the mountain is to have skies. Over at Romp, there are high-quality products available.
One that comes highly recommended is Zorro, the original company design. They have been specifically made to handle the rigors of any kind of snow, whether it be the pristine conditions of opening day or when things are choppier on the final day of the season.
Wanting to honor the legacy of the company and skies, they’ve kept a lot from the original design but have a modern spin that is fun to ride, dynamic and versatile.
Anyone who will be out on the mountains all day needs to be properly dressed. Looking to not only stay warm but be comfortable, the Ski Ultralight Compression Socks for Men from CEP is the way to go.
Medical-grade compression helps keep legs feeling fresh, so you can stay out on the hills longer without issue. There is improved padding in the shin and foot areas so that there is more comfortability in the boot.
Your legs and toes will stay warm and dry, which is ideal when being in the snow for long periods of time. Forbes voted these the “best compression ski socks” available.
More gear that people will love is the Protego Pro Shell made by Nivis.
“An evolution of everything we learned on the slopes, finely tuned from the original, with better range of motion, higher waterproofing, and a revolutionary pocket design. It’s our best shell, period,” as shared on the website.
Plenty of storage is available in this jacket with revolutionary pockets virtually everywhere for all the items you carry along with you. Breathable and providing mobility and protection, this is a top-of-the-line product for outerwear that should last for a long time.
Another major draw is the storm ready hood that helps shed moisture to keep vision clear, not allowing melting snow to drip onto your face and goggles.
Last but certainly not least, people need to remain hydrated throughout a long day on the slopes. Solve Strips should be part of everyone’s hydration preparation as an electrolyte replenishment alternative.
Strips are taken orally and dissolve in the mouth. Shortly after, it is absorbed by the body, refueling you to ensure you can continue doing your activity at peak levels. How compact they are make them perfect for an activity such as skiing, where you could be limited by how much you can carry along.