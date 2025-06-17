Ivy League School Awards Skier Mikaela Shiffrin With Prestigious Honor
Alpine skiing icon Mikaela Shiffrin has become the face of skiing over the years and continues to add to her exhaustive list of accomplishments. The journey has not been a smooth ride for the 30-year-old Colorado native. Despite the hurdles she has encountered, including a dreadful giant slalom crash in November, she has shown unceasing resiliency and tenacity.
Currently totaling 101 World Cup wins, the two-time Olympic gold medalist has, unsurprisingly, become the most decorated alpine skier in history. Now, she is adding another monumental honor to her already impressive resume.
Mikaela Shiffrin Presented With Honorary Doctorate From Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College, an Ivy League institution located in New Hampshire, awarded Shiffrin with an honorary doctorate during its recent ceremony on June 15. While receiving such a title is an honor in itself, the recognition holds a special place in Shiffrin's heart.
Per U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the skier's father, Dr. Jeff Shiffrin, attended the prestigious school before becoming an anesthesiologist. During his professional years, he treated numerous snow sports competitors. In 2020, her beloved father unexpectedly passed away, leaving his family to grieve.
"Hey Dad... I received an honorary degree from Dartmouth today," the Shiffrin wrote on Instagram. "Who'd have ever thought we'd have two Dr. Shiffrins in the fam? (One went through 12+ years of school, one skis down a mountain). Felt a bit closer to you in the past 24 hrs — for the first time in a really long time — and I'm so grateful for that. Happy Father's Day. I miss you, always."
Dartmouth President Sian Beilock said Shiffrin's degree is being awarded, "for building a legacy beyond the slopes, teaching us how to go beyond our comfort zone and reminding us that it is not how we fall, but how we get up. Dartmouth is proud to award you the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters."
Shiffrin stood alongside six other inspiring individuals as they also received honorary degrees from Dartmouth this year — this is a significant milestone in the skier's career, perhaps her most valuable recognition yet.