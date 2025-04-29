Jack Robinson, Isabella Nichols Climb Updated WSL Tour Rankings
The fifth stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, came to a stunning end after two elite surfers Jack Robinson and Isabella Nochols were crowned champions. Despite difficult conditions to the competition, Robinson and Nichols remained hungry for success, and their efforts paid off as they proudly represented Australia.
Robinson, 27, went up against Japan's Kanoa Igarashi during the final round of the competition. Initially, it looked as though Igarashi was going to secure the victory, but Robinson stood his ground and landed scores of 6.37 and 7.77 for a combined 14.14 points while his opponent finished with 13.88.
For the women's event, Nichols showed grit throughout the entirety of the Bells Beach event. She was pinned up against top surfers Erin Brooks and Gabriela Bryan, but Nichols was able to push through and make her way to the finals where she faced Brazil's Luana Silva. Starting off strong, Nichols received a remarkable score of 8.33 and later, a 7.93 for a total of 16.26 points. Silva went home defeated having amassed 12.67 points.
WSL Championship Tour Rankings after Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Finals
Following such impressive performances by Robinson and Nichols, the WSL Championship Tour rankings system was bound to shift. Unsurprisingly, Italo Ferreira (29,960) and Gabriela Bryan (31,240) still sit atop the rankings at No. 1, but plenty of time remains in the tour for this to change.
Robinson managed to climb his way up to the No. 3 spot with 23,490 points. Still comfortably sitting above him is fellow Australian Ethan Ewing in second and, of course, Ferreira in first. Nichols rose to No. 4 with 26,200 points, but has quite a way to go before she can climb to a higher ranking. Spot No. 3 goes to Australia's Molly Picklum while American Caitlin Simmers is now named No. 2.
Now that Robinson and Nichols have both teated victory on the tour, they will be chasing more—but will they be able to keep up the momentum? The sixth stop of the WSL Championship Tour—Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro— will, again, be taking place in Australia from May 3-13. The event is rapidly approaching and athletes have little time to prepare, but spectators should expect a tight competition nonetheless. Stay tuned for results of the upcoming competition.