Janja Garnbret makes Statement on Her Competitive Climbing Hiatus

Elite climber Janja Garnbret has announced that she will be taking a break from competition and plans to return soon.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 8, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Janja Garnbret of Team Slovenia competes in lead climbing during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Janja Garnbret of Team Slovenia competes in lead climbing during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Well-accomplished International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) athlete Janja Garnbret, 26, has been a powerful force on the wall in recent years. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she took home a gold medal, followed by yet another gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women's boulder and lead events.

Outside of the Games, she has also racked up an astonishing total of eight World Championship titles with 45 World Cup victories, per her official website. Having reached success with such intensity, she quickly became one of the most prominent female figures in the climbing world and still holds the helm of such a title.

Elite Climber Janja Garnbret Announces Pause

After spending several years in hustle mode, Garnbret has decided to pause competitive climbing for the time being. To explain her absence, Garnbret released a heartfelt statement on her social media page:

"After years full of amazing competitions and especially the Olympic year itself, which was physically and mentally demanding, I've decided to do it a bit differently this year. Of course, I'm still training hard and upgrading my shape from last year, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing," she explained.

"It gives me the opportunity to have more time processing everything that has happened, to freshen up my mind, and prioritize more time spending on rock, which I have put on hold for so many years."

Garnbret states that while taking a hiatus, she plans to come back at the IFSC World Cups in Innsbruck, Koper, and Seoul. While her presence and remarkable performances on the wall will be missed, the hope is that she will be able to refuel and return even stronger than before.

The Innsbruck World Cup, where Garnbret is expected to return, is scheduled for June 25-29, which allows her approximately two months to prepare mentally and physically.

