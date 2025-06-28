Janja Garnbret Takes Gold in Legendary IFSC Boulder World Cup Return
Spectators at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, witnessed magic on the wall throughout the competition. 18-year-old Sorato Anraku was aiming for another victory in the men's event, while the women's competition saw the spectacular return of 26-year-old Slovenian star Janja Garnbret.
Garnbret took a hiatus from World Cup climbing after her last competition in 2024. Now making an appearance in Innsbruck several months later, it's become clear that she has not skipped a beat.
Once Garnbret — an accomplished Olympian — entered the competition, things were bound to heat up quickly. During the qualification round, Mao Nakamura of Japan dominated with 124.8 points, just moments away from landing a perfect score. Garnbret fell behind with a total of 109.6 points. However, as seen in the past, she isn't one to back down.
Janja Garnbret Delivers Stunning Performance at Boulder World Cup
Coming back for the last Boulder World Cup after nine months is not so easy, and I did feel a bit rusty on the first boulder, but after the second one, I felt like the normal Janja again."It feels good to be back," she said during the event, per the IFSC. "Honestly, I wasn't as nervous as I expected, but you can't help it. Coming back for the last Boulder World Cup after nine months is not so easy, and I did feel a bit rusty on the first boulder, but after the second one, I felt like the normal Janja again. It's nice to break the ice, now I'm looking forward to the real thing on Friday."
When the semifinals rolled around, she started rising toward the top after earning a clean score of 60.0. While Annie Sanders took the lead with a remarkable 84.5 points, Garnbret remained focused as she advanced to the finals, where she took control of the competition and made a podium appearance.
Garnbret clinched the finals and earned a gold medal after posting a 99.3, far above her opponents. The silver medal was awarded to Oriane Bertone of France with 69.8 points, while the bronze medal went to Anon Matsufugi, who landed 59.5 points.
Garnbret decided to step back from competition to prioritize her needs. While she committed to taking a pause and solely focused on training, she did intend to return for this event. As she announced on Instagram in April, "... I cannot and don't want to miss out on competing entirely. So you will see me competing at the Innsbruck World Cup, home World Cup in Koper, and World Championships in Korea."
As any athlete can relate to, time off and recovery is just as important as the competition itself. Garnbret continues to be a powerful force on the wall — watching her make such a legendary return has been nothing short of inspiring.