January's 'Planet Parade' Provides Striking View of Multiple Planets at Once
January continues to be a remarkable month for stargazers.
According to NASA, this month provides a unique opportunity to view multiple bright planets in one view.
"All month after dark, you'll find Venus and Saturn in the southwest for the first couple of hours, while Jupiter shines brightly high overhead, and Mars rises in the east," NASA's Preston Dyches, public engagement specialist, wrote.
On Jan. 17 and 18, Venus and Saturn will be a finger widths' distance apart in the sky.
"Remember, they're really hundreds of millions of miles apart in space, so when you observe them, you're staring clear across the solar system," he wrote.
Dyches explained that Uranus and Neptune will be there, too, but they aren't "bright planets."
Additionally, for the entire month of January, Mars is at "opposition" which creates a stellar view as it will be closer to Earth. NASA reported that this event happens every two years, though this one is particularly special because of the close proximity to Earth.
"Now, these events are sometimes called "alignments" of the planets, and while it's true that they will appear more or less along a line across the sky, that's what planets always do. That line is called the ecliptic, and it represents the plane of the solar system in which the planets orbit around the sun."
While NASA states that this sighting isn't "super rare," it isn't a regularly occurring event that we can witness.
What's fascinating viewers the most isn't necessary the "alignment," but rather, the event of seeing multiple bright planets in one view.
For more information, take some time to watch the "What's Up: January 2025 Skywatching Tips from NASA" YouTube video:
If the night sky piques your interest, this is an opportunity that you won't want to miss out on.