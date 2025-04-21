Japanese Athlete Dominates Men's IFSC Boulder World Cup Finals in Keqiao
At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, young Japanese climber Anraku Sorato took home a silver medal in the boulder and lead events, with Toby Roberts clinching the victory. However, during the recent International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup Keqiao, Sorato made a remarkable comeback after he topped all four boulders.
Having landed 99.7 points, he was crowned the Keqiao champion, ultimately defeating South Korean athlete Lee Dohyun, who earned 99.3 points. Following Dohyun was a fellow Japanese climber, Narasaki Meichi, with 83.9 points.
"I had a good time at this comp, said Sorato after his competition, per the IFSC. "I really enjoyed the problems. I liked M4. After all, I haven't won recently because I'm not always sending the last boulder, this time I could though, so I am happy."
"M3 seemed unstoppable for basically the entire semi-final, as only one of 22 climbers secured the top hold," the IFSC wrote on social media. "Then, @anraku_sorato made it look like a walk in the park."
Things were looking promising for Sorato right from the start of the competition. He also took first in the qualification round after earning a near-perfect score of 124.9 out of 125 points. In the semi-finals, his spectators saw a minor dip in his performance after he placed second with 84.4 points while Dohyun secured a score of 99.3. Sorato did not let this get to him—he bounced right back for the finals, which played out in his favor.
This monumental victory comes shortly after 17-year-old American Annie Sanders took home gold with 54.7 points and shared the podium with Oriane Bertone (silver) and Erin McNeice (bronze). The complete list of results can be found directly on the IFSC website with updates being posted to the IFSC social media.