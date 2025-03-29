Japanese Riders Dominate in FIS Snowboard Big Air World Championship Event
The Big Air Snowboard Championship
Engadin has been booming with energy from top-level ski and snowboard athletes as they go head-to-head in their respective disciplines during theInternational Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Championships taking place in the Swiss town. The most recent event, Snowboard Big Air, took place on March 28th, where the best big air boarders took to the slopes and the air. The Japanese competitors stunned the spectators with spectacular performances.
Japanese Women Dominate
Big Air riders, Kokomo Murase and Ryoma Kimata from Japan, each captured gold medals in the massive competition. The Japanese women's team also captured the silver and bronze medals in this discipline, and a fourth teammate secured fourth place.
Murase, 20, produced a score of 162.50 after a stellar first run, which produced a score of 85.75. She followed that run with a solid second round with a score of 76.75. Teammate Reira Iwabuchi followed in second place, producing a fantastic combined score of 156.00. To round out the podium, teammate Mari Fukada secured the bronze medal with an impressive combined score of 153.25. The Japanesse women impressed further, as Momo Suzuki nailed down a score of 150.00 for fourth place. The competition wasn't easy, but their team dominated and made their presence known.
Japanese Men Impress
For the men's Big Air event, 22-year-old Ryoma Kimata earned a major win for Japan, dazzling to with the gold medal with a score of 176.75. Kimata's teammate, Taiga Hasegawa, also impressed the crowd, posting a score of 174.50 for the silver medal. Third place and the bronze medal in Big Air went to American rider Oliver Martin, who scored a 171.75.
"Despite taking an absolute beatdown in his second run, @ryomakimata couldn't be stopped on Friday night at the @freestylestmortiz2025 big air World Championships, stomping a backside 1980 in run three, adding it to his frontside 18 double tail grab from one run one, and walking away with the men's gold medal in a massive evening for the @japansnowboardssbateam," the FIS Park and Pipe wrote on Instagram.
Competition Continues this Weekend
Next up for the 2025 FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Championships will be the men's and women's snowboard halfpipe final, aerials qualification, snowboard cross team mixed final and freeski big air finals, all of which take place on Saturday. I will report the results of these exciting competitions as they unfold in Engadin competitions.