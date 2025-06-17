Japanese Skateboarders Deliver at WST Street World Cup Rome
The WST (World Skateboarding Tour) Street World Cup Rome delivered electrifying performances by world-class skateboarders. During the semifinals, Chloe Covell of Australia and Sora Shirai of Japan took the lead, which landed them a spot in the finals. Following a 3/3/2 format of three runs and three tricks, with the best run and trick being used, it became clear who would likely take the titles — Covell and Shirai.
Making the most significant impact on the competition were the Japanese skateboarders, including Shirai, who consistently took command throughout each round. However, with Aussie star Covell in the mix, Japan was unable to take first for the women.
Covell Breaks Japan's Clean Sweep of Podium at WST Street World Cup
With a tight score of 188.07 in the finals, just ahead of Toa Sasaki, who finished with a 187.93, Shirai was crowned champion in Rome. Taking home third place was Ginwoo Onodera with a 187.16. The impressive trio swept the podium, making their nation proud.
In addition to the three victors, two other Japanese men — Kairi Netsuke and Yuto Horigome —gained entry to the finals, although they fell behind in the results and took sixth and seventh place, respectively.
"Finally getting first place in Rome, " Shirai wrote on social media. "So happy to finally win in Rome!! Thanks to all of your support that kept me going!
The women's competition was equally as gripping, particularly with Covell continuing to obliterate her opponents. The dominating skateboarder won by a large margin after posting a score of 181.38. The runner-up, Funa Nakamaya, secured a clean 161.00, which left her far behind Covell.
"I'm super happy, I can't explain how I'm feeling," said Covell, per Olympics.com. "I was super nervous because I failed the first trick, and then I only had one left. But I pulled myself together and trusted myself."
Had Covell not been at the top of her game, Japan could have completely swept the podium in Rome, considering third place for the women went to Ibuki Matsumoto — another top performer from Japan. Including Nakamaya and Matsumoto, three other Japanese women made it to the finals: Coco Yoshizawa, Yumeka Oda, and Momiji Nishiya.