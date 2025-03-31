Japanese Team Continues to Impress at the Ski and Snowboard Championships
FIS Freeride and Snowboard World Championships
The Japanese ski and snowboard team continued to display extraordinary skills at theInternational Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Freeski and Snowboard World Championships. Their superb performances proved that the team came to Engadin prepared and ready to execute. They built momentum throughout the competition and excelled in each powerful event.
Japan Takes the Podium in Big Air
On March 28, Japan claimed nearly every medal in the men's and women's Big Air snowboard finals. Kokomo Murase led Japan's women's team by taking first place and the gold medal. Reira Iwabuchi placed second and earned the silver medal, while Mari Fukada took third and bronze. In the men's Big Air category, Ryoma Kimata earned the gold medal, and Taiga Hasegawa took second for silver. American rider Oliver Martin secured the bronze medal in Big Air, denying Japan a clean podium sweep.
Snowboard Halfpipe Event
On March 29, Japan executed another remarkable performance - this time in the men's and women's Snowboard Halfpipe events. Chloe Kim, of the U.S., was brilliant in this event and took home the gold medal in the women's competition. Australia's Scotty James secured the gold medal in the men's Snowboard Halfpipe, while the Japanese competitors swept the silver and bronze medals in the event for both the men and women.
Behind Chloe Kim, Japan's Sara Shimizu took the silver medal with a score of 90.75, and Mitsuki Ono won the bronze medal with a score of 88.50. For the men, Scotty James continued to impress and took the gold medal to win his fourth world title. Ruka Hirano won the silver medal with a score of 92.25, and Juko Totsuka took the bronze medal with a score of 92.00.
Freeski Big Air
Saturday's events also consisted of the men's and women's Freeski Big Air competitions. Norway's Birk Ruud (183.00) soared to a gold medal performance with a score of 183.0, Italian freeski expert Flora Tabanelli scored an impressive 176.75 to earn the silver medal. Additionally, France won the Snowboard Cross Team Mixed Final, followed by Australia and Switzerland.
The FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Championships will come to an end on March 30 with the men's and women's Freeski Halfpipe finals, which should prove to be an exciting conclusion to a week of amazing performances. To view the detailed results and standings from previous competitions, visit the official FIS website.