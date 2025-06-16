Jessica Fox Earns 35th Gold Medal at ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Pau
Proudly representing Australia at the 2025 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup is 31-year-old Olympian Jessica Fox. As a dominating competitor, Fox has become a household name in the paddling world. Fox recently landed her 34th gold medal in the Women's C1 event, but her momentum has not slowed down one bit.
Now appearing in the second stop of the Canoe Slalom World Cup this season — Pau, France — the renowned athlete continues reeling in the medals. In the water, Fox demonstrates pure skill, doing so with apparent ease. Her graceful maneuvers do not come without years of intense training; however, her natural talent is undeniably evident.
After putting up yet another strong performance and exceeding all expectations, Fox took home a gold medal in Pau's WC1 event, marking her 35th gold medal.
"It was a great run. I'm proud of that race," said Fox, per the ICF. "I think it's so satisfying when you can lift in the final and can deliver a better run than in the heats and put pressure on everyone else to challenge that time. I had some key things that I wanted to improve, and I felt like I did that. I was quite surprised to see the time. I was thinking if I could do a 109, that would be a good time, but 105 plus two, you know, it's amazing, so I'm happy and proud of that."
Taking home the silver medal was 23-year-old Gabriela Satkova of Czechia, while 24-year-old French athlete Angele Hug — a returning Kayak Cross champion from events in La Seu — took home bronze. Although Hug was unable to pocket gold, she expressed gratitude for earning her second World Cup medal this season.
Events are certainly growing in intensity at the Canoe Slalom competition, but this is only the second stop of the series. Once the competition concludes on June 15, athletes will head to Prague, Czechia, for the next stop on the tour.